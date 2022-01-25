Wildlife available to hunt is [[elephant]], [[buffalo]], [[leopard]], [[lion]], [[sable]], kudu, zebra, waterbuck, [[hippo]], impala, [[crocodile]], klipspringer, eland, [[hyena]], bush pig and grysbok.

Wildlife available to hunt is [[elephant]], [[buffalo]], [[leopard]], [[lion]], [[sable]], kudu, zebra, waterbuck, [[hippo]], impala, [[crocodile]], klipspringer, eland, [[hyena]], bush pig and grysbok.

Chete Safari area is a controlled hunting area and one of Zimbabwe’s most rugged concessions, its situated on the shores of Lake Kariba between the Senkwe and Muenda rivers.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Attractions

Wildlife available to hunt is elephant, buffalo, leopard, lion, sable, kudu, zebra, waterbuck, hippo, impala, crocodile, klipspringer, eland, hyena, bush pig and grysbok.











