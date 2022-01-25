Difference between revisions of "Chete Safari area"
Wildlife available to hunt is elephant, buffalo, leopard, lion, sable, kudu, zebra, waterbuck, hippo, impala, crocodile, klipspringer, eland, hyena, bush pig and grysbok.
Chete Safari area is a controlled hunting area and one of Zimbabwe’s most rugged concessions, its situated on the shores of Lake Kariba between the Senkwe and Muenda rivers.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Attractions
Wildlife available to hunt is elephant, buffalo, leopard, lion, sable, kudu, zebra, waterbuck, hippo, impala, crocodile, klipspringer, eland, hyena, bush pig and grysbok.