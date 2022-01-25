Pindula

'''Chete Safari area''' is a controlled hunting area and one of Zimbabwe’s most rugged concessions, its situated on the shores of [[Lake Kariba]] between the Senkwe and Muenda rivers.  
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]].
  
 
==Attractions==
Wildlife available to hunt is [[elephant]], [[buffalo]], [[leopard]], [[lion]], [[sable]], kudu, zebra, waterbuck, [[hippo]], impala, [[crocodile]], klipspringer, eland, [[hyena]], bush pig and grysbok.
  
[[Category:National Parks]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]

Chete Safari area is a controlled hunting area and one of Zimbabwe’s most rugged concessions, its situated on the shores of Lake Kariba between the Senkwe and Muenda rivers.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Attractions

Wildlife available to hunt is elephant, buffalo, leopard, lion, sable, kudu, zebra, waterbuck, hippo, impala, crocodile, klipspringer, eland, hyena, bush pig and grysbok.




References

