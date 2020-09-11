Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.

Chevening provides fully-funded scholarships, leaving you free to focus on achieving your academic goals and enjoying the experience of a lifetime. You will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time you will develop professionally and academically, grow your network, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

If you have ambition, leadership qualities, and a strong academic background, you are encouraged to apply during the application window.

Background

Chevening is the UK government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders. Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, Chevening offers two types of award – Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships – the recipients of which are personally selected by British embassies and high commissions throughout the world.

Chevening offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK. Since 1983, over 50,000 professionals have studied in the UK through Chevening. Our impact report gives you an insight into some of the inspirational successes that the Chevening community has achieved, and the difference they continue to make all around the world.[1]

Objectives

Chevening Awards are an important element in Britain’s public diplomacy effort and bring professionals, who have already displayed outstanding leadership talents, to study in the UK. Chevening supports British foreign policy priorities and achieves FCDO objectives by creating lasting positive relationships with future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers.

Required Documents

All Chevening applicants must submit their education documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer. The deadlines for these required documents are in the application timeline. Use the ‘update my application’ button to upload them.

If you are eventually conditionally selected for a Chevening Scholarship, it is essential that you have submitted these documents in order to remain in the process.

What is included?

As Chevening Scholarships are fully-funded, your award includes the following:

university tuition fees

a monthly stipend

travel costs to and from the UK

an arrival allowance

a homeward departure allowance

the cost of one visa application

a travel grant to attend Chevening events in the UK

How to apply

They recommend that you review the following pages to help you prepare your application:

Courses

Eligibility

References

Work experience

For information about the application and selection process, visit the application timeline and frequently asked questions.



