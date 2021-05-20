Difference between revisions of "Cheziya Gokwe High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Cheziya Gokwe High School''' is in Gokwe, Midlands Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Cont...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 12:05, 20 May 2021
Cheziya Gokwe High School is in Gokwe, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Private Bag 6054, Gokwe.
Telephone: 059 2886, 05559 2641, 05559 2716.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.