|title= Chibhodhoro: Real Name, Family, Music Career -Pindula
|title= Chibhodhoro: Real Name, Family, Music Career -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Chibhodhoro real name, Chibhodhoro family, Chibhodhoro music career, Chibhodhoro Tanga WekwaSando, Chibhodhoro Mukadota
|keywords= Chibhodhoro real name, Chibhodhoro family, Chibhodhoro music career, Chibhodhoro Tanga WekwaSando, Chibhodhoro Mukadota
|description= Chibhodoro (real name John Muyambo) is a Zimbabwean percussionist. He is known mostly for his theatrical playing of the percussion when he was part of the Tanga wekwa Sando's band. He earned the name Chibhodhoro from his days in the Mukadota drama series
|description= Chibhodoro (real name John Muyambo) is a Zimbabwean percussionist. He is known mostly for his theatrical playing of the percussion when he was part of the Tanga wekwa Sando's band. He earned the name Chibhodhoro from his days in the Mukadota drama series
[[Category:Afro-Jazz Musicians]]
[[Category:Afro-Jazz Musicians]]
[[Category:Comedians]]
[[Category:Comedians]]
Latest revision as of 10:57, 5 July 2021
|John ’Chibhodhoro’ Muyambo
|Background information
|Birth name
|John Muyambo
|Also known as
|Chibhodhoro
|Born
|1950
Mutare
|Occupation(s)
|Entrepreneur
|Instruments
|Ngoma, Bass Guitar
|Years active
|1969 - Present
|Associated acts
|Tanga wekwa Sando, Safirio Madzikatire, Club HideOut 99
Chibhodoro (real name John Muyambo) is a Zimbabwean percussionist. He is known mostly for his theatrical playing of the percussion when he was part of the Tanga wekwa Sando's band. Muyambo earned the name Chibhodhoro from his days in the Mukadota drama series.
Background
Chibhodoro was born in Mutare.
Real Name
John Muyambo
Family
In 2021, Chibhodhoro had 10 grandchildren.[1]
Religion
Chibhodhoro is a Christian and a member of International Faith Apostolic Church in Budiriro.[1]
Music
At the age of 19 in 1969, Chibhodoro joined the Great Sounds at Rambanai in Mbare then known as Harare Township. He went on to play at the Federal Hotel now known as Holly’s Hotel, with the Baked Beans.[2]
In 1973, he moved to Vito Tavern and El Morroca, now known as Live Wire. In 1976 he met Safirio Madzikatire and left Great Sounds for Safirio’s Ocean City Band. He left Madzikatire in 1983 and backed other groups on contract basis such as Oliver Mtukudzi's Black Spirits. [2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Columbus Mabika, Chibhodhoro still dreams at 70, The Herald, Published: May 3, 2021, Retrieved: May 3, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Problem Masau, Veteran drummer ‘Chibhodhoro’ 63 not out, The Herald, Published: 5 Nov 2013, Retrieved: 28 February 2018