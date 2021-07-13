The Provincial Education Director, [[Clara Dube]] who was the guest of honour at the event officially opened the weather station and an already functional Agricultural unit that has over 300 Chicken layers. </blockquote>

The Provincial Education Director, [[Clara Dube]] who was the guest of honour at the event officially opened the weather station and an already functional Agricultural unit that has over 300 Chicken layers. </blockquote>

The '''2017''' O Level examination classes at '''Chibi High''' earned 96% pass rate. Many pupils scored straight A’s in most of the examinations they sat for and the highest pupil had 13 As while 90 pupils managed to obtain at least five As each. A total of 173 pupils passed with five subjects and above, making '''Chibi High''' one of the schools with the largest number of candidates in the province.

A 68% pass rate at O-Level in '''2015''' saw the school ranking 73 out of 100 .

In '''2013''' the school managed a 78.23% pass rate at O Level . In '''2014''' it was the top-ranked school at A Level in Zimbabwe .

The 2017 ordinary level examination classes at Chibi High earned a whopping 96 per cent pass rate. Many pupils scored straight A’s in most of the examinations they sat for and the highest pupil had 13 As while 90 pupils managed to obtain at least five As each. A total of 173 pupils passed with five subjects and above, making Chibi High one of the schools with the biggest number of candidates in the province .

In '''2008''' the school’s O Level results were at 31,78% but rose to 72,5% in '''2011''' For A Levels, results rose from 70,97 % in '''2008''' to 100 % in '''2011''' .

A 68 % pass rate at O-Level in 2015 saw the school ranking 73 out of 100.

In 2013 the school managed a 78.23% pass rate at O-Level. In 2014 it was the top-ranked school at A - Level in Zimbabwe .

The school has a strong bias towards practical subjects; these include woodwork and agriculture; this affords learners opportunities to choose according to their interests and abilities, thereby equipping them for self - empowerment . <br/>

In 2008 the school’s ‘O’ level results were at 31 , 78% but rose to 72 , 5% in 2011 and as for A-Levels, the graph shot upwards from 70,97% 2008 up to 100% in 2011 .

The school’s curriculum comprises not only of the arts and humanities but mathematics , and sciences, business , commercial , technical and vocational subjects from form 1 to 6 . <br/>

Chibi High has a school library which has many departments which consist of a research centre,study rooms, the open shelves and short loan section. In the research centre , there is a WIFI router and students can go on the internet and do some research.

* Research centre , includes a WIFI router where students can go on the internet .

Chibi High School is pro-development and in the last couple of years it has had the following development’s; school weather station , a hostel block, lower six classroom block; Agricultural units with over 300 layers and a Toyota Hilux for the head .

The school’s curriculum comprises not only of the arts and humanities but mathematics, and sciences, business, commercial, technical and vocational subjects from form 1 to 6. The school also has a very strong bias towards practical subjects; these include woodwork and agriculture; this affords learners opportunities to choose according to their interests and abilities, thereby equipping them for self-empowerment .

In '''2015''' the school received the secretary’s merit award. The award is given to a school that would have done better than others in the province in the provision of quality education, proper development policy in sports, arts and culture.

In '''2015''' the school received the secretary’s merit award. The award is given to a school that would have done better than others in the province in the provision of quality education, proper development policy in sports, arts and culture.

'''Chibi High School''' is a mixed boarding school operated by the [[Anglican Reformed Church of Zimbabwe]] in [[Chivi]], [[Masvingo Province]].

'''Chibi High School''' is a mixed boarding school operated by the [[Anglican Reformed Church of Zimbabwe]] in [[Chivi]], [[Masvingo Province]].

Chibi High School is a mixed boarding school operated by the Anglican Reformed Church of Zimbabwe in Chivi, Masvingo Province.

Chibi High School gate

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Chibi Mission. Ward 12, Chivi

Telephone: 077 224 5583, 0337354, 0337293, 0337293.

Cell:

Email:

Web: https://openclass.co.zw/chibi-high-school/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Chibi-High-School-Masvingo-Zimbabwe-499294820221678/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

In 2015 the school received the secretary’s merit award. The award is given to a school that would have done better than others in the province in the provision of quality education, proper development policy in sports, arts and culture.

School Grounds

Chibi High School in 2015 improved by building:

School weather station

Hostel block

Lower six classroom block

Agricultural units with over 300 layers

Toyota Hilux for the head.

Chibi High has a school library with:

Research centre, includes a WIFI router where students can go on the internet.

Study rooms

Open shelves

Short loan section

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school’s curriculum comprises not only of the arts and humanities but mathematics, and sciences, business, commercial, technical and vocational subjects from form 1 to 6.

The school has a strong bias towards practical subjects; these include woodwork and agriculture; this affords learners opportunities to choose according to their interests and abilities, thereby equipping them for self-empowerment.



In 2008 the school’s O Level results were at 31,78% but rose to 72,5% in 2011 For A Levels, results rose from 70,97% in 2008 to 100% in 2011.

In 2013 the school managed a 78.23% pass rate at O Level. In 2014 it was the top-ranked school at A Level in Zimbabwe.

A 68% pass rate at O-Level in 2015 saw the school ranking 73 out of 100.

The 2017 O Level examination classes at Chibi High earned 96% pass rate. Many pupils scored straight A’s in most of the examinations they sat for and the highest pupil had 13 As while 90 pupils managed to obtain at least five As each. A total of 173 pupils passed with five subjects and above, making Chibi High one of the schools with the largest number of candidates in the province.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Chibi High School gives school facelift, [1] 17 June 2015,