Difference between revisions of "Chibi High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address:''' Chibi Mission. Ward 12, [[Chivi]] <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' Chibi Mission. Ward 12, [[Chivi]] <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' 077 224 5583, 0337354, 0337293, 0337293. <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:''' 077 224 5583, 0337354, 0337293, 0337293. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
|−
'''Email:''' <br/>
|+
'''Email:''' <br/>
|−
'''Web:''' https://openclass.co.zw/chibi-high-school/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Chibi-High-School-Masvingo-Zimbabwe-499294820221678/ <br/>
|+
'''Web:''' https://openclass.co.zw/chibi-high-school/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Chibi-High-School-Masvingo-Zimbabwe-499294820221678/ <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|+
==History==
==History==
Latest revision as of 13:54, 22 September 2021
Chibi High School is a mixed boarding school operated by the Anglican Reformed Church of Zimbabwe in Chivi, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chibi Mission. Ward 12, Private Bag 501, Chivi
Telephone: 077 224 5583, 0337354, 0337293, 0337293, +263773238228.
Cell:
Email: chibihigh3@gmail.com
Web: https://openclass.co.zw/chibi-high-school/, https://chibi.netlify.app/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Chibi-High-School-Masvingo-Zimbabwe-499294820221678/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Chivi
History
In 2015 the school received the secretary’s merit award. The award is given to a school that would have done better than others in the province in the provision of quality education, proper development policy in sports, arts and culture.
School Grounds
Chibi High School in 2015 improved by building:
- School weather station
- Hostel block
- Lower six classroom block
- Agricultural units with over 300 layers
- Toyota Hilux for the head.
Chibi High has a school library with:
- Research centre, includes a WIFI router where students can go on the internet.
- Study rooms
- Open shelves
- Short loan section
Students / Teachers / Courses
The school’s curriculum comprises not only of the arts and humanities but mathematics, and sciences, business, commercial, technical and vocational subjects from form 1 to 6.
The school has a strong bias towards practical subjects; these include woodwork and agriculture; this affords learners opportunities to choose according to their interests and abilities, thereby equipping them for self-empowerment.
In 2008 the school’s O Level results were at 31,78% but rose to 72,5% in 2011 For A Levels, results rose from 70,97% in 2008 to 100% in 2011.
In 2013 the school managed a 78.23% pass rate at O Level. In 2014 it was the top-ranked school at A Level in Zimbabwe.
A 68% pass rate at O-Level in 2015 saw the school ranking 73 out of 100.
The 2017 O Level examination classes at Chibi High earned 96% pass rate. Many pupils scored straight A’s in most of the examinations they sat for and the highest pupil had 13 As while 90 pupils managed to obtain at least five As each. A total of 173 pupils passed with five subjects and above, making Chibi High one of the schools with the largest number of candidates in the province.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable alumni include:
- Ashbel Govore - software developer
Other information
Further Reading
Chibi High School gives school facelift, [1] 17 June 2015,
Chibi high school recently embarking on giving the school a facelift and has recently officially opened a school weather station supplied by Medsup, a hostel block, lower six classroom block; Agricultural units and have bought a Toyota Hilux for the head. The Provincial Education Director, Clara Dube who was the guest of honour at the event officially opened the weather station and an already functional Agricultural unit that has over 300 Chicken layers.