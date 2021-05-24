Pindula

Chibuku Super Cup 2021

The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.

The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.

The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]

Prize Money

Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.

Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.

The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]

Rules & Regulations

According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.

Group Stages

All Pool A matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Pool B matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Pool C games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Pool D matches.

Pool A Table

Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Caps United 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
Yadah 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
Harare City 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Herentals 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dynamos 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
ZPC Kariba 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Pool B Table

Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Chicken Inn 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
Highlanders 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Bulawayo Chiefs 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Bulawayo City 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Pool C Table

Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Cranborne Bullets 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Tenax 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Black Rhinos 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Manica Diamonds 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Pool D Table

Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
FC Platinum 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
Ngezi Platinum Stars 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
Triangle United 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0
WhaWha 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

Results

Match Day One

Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club

Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club

ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC

CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC

Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum

Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club

Tenax Football Club 1-0 Black Rhinos FC

Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club

References

  1. Ricky Zililo, It’s game on; Chibuku Super Cup fixtures out, The Chronicle, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
  2. Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chibuku Super Cup winners to pocket US$75 000, The Chronicle, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
