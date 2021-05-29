Difference between revisions of "Chibuku Super Cup 2021"
Latest revision as of 14:18, 29 May 2021
The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.
The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.
The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]
Prize Money
Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.
Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.
The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.
The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]
Rules & Regulations
According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.
Group Stages
All Pool A matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Pool B matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Pool C games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Pool D matches.
Pool A Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Dynamos
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Caps United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Harare City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Herentals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|ZPC Kariba
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Yadah
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
Pool B Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Chicken Inn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Highlanders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Bulawayo Chiefs
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bulawayo City
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
Pool C Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Cranborne Bullets
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Tenax
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Black Rhinos
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Manica Diamonds
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Pool D Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|FC Platinum
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|4
|Ngezi Platinum Stars
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Triangle United
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|WhaWha
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Results
Match Day One
Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club
Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club
ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC
CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC
Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum
Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club
Tenax Football Club 1-0 Black Rhinos FC
Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club
Match Day Two
SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021
- Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Black Rhinos vs Cranborne Bullets (Group 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 1300hrs)
- Yadah 0-4 Dynamos
- Triangle United 1-1 FC Platinum
SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021
- ZPC Kariba vs Herentals (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1100hrs)
- Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Whawha (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1100hrs)
- Chicken Inn vs Highlanders (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1300hrs)
- Tenax CS vs Manica Diamonds (Grp 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 1300hrs)
- Caps United vs Harare City (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1500hrs)
References
- ↑ Ricky Zililo, It’s game on; Chibuku Super Cup fixtures out, The Chronicle, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
- ↑ Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chibuku Super Cup winners to pocket US$75 000, The Chronicle, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021