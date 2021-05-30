Pindula

All Pool A matches will be played at the [[National Sports Stadium]] while Pool B matches will be played at the [[Barbourfields Stadium]]. Pool C games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in [[Mutare]], while Mandava Stadium in [[Zvishavane]] will host Pool D matches.
 
All Pool A matches will be played at the [[National Sports Stadium]] while Pool B matches will be played at the [[Barbourfields Stadium]]. Pool C games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in [[Mutare]], while Mandava Stadium in [[Zvishavane]] will host Pool D matches.
  
===Group A Table===
{| class="wikitable"
  
 
{| class="wikitable"
 
{| class="wikitable"
|+ Pool A Table
|+ Group A Table
 
|-
 
|-
 
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
 
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
Line 59: Line 59:
 
|}
 
|}
  
===Group C Table===
{| class="wikitable"
  
 
{| class="wikitable"
 
{| class="wikitable"
|+ Pool C Table
|+ Group C Table
 
|-
 
|-
 
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
 
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
Line 68: Line 68:
 
| Tenax || 2 || 2 || 0 || 0 || 3 || 1 || 2 || 6
 
| Tenax || 2 || 2 || 0 || 0 || 3 || 1 || 2 || 6
 
|-
 
|-
| Cranborne Bullets || 1 || 1 || 0 || 0 || 1 || 0 || 1 || 3
| Cranborne Bullets || 2 || 1 || 1 || 0 || 1 || 0 || 1 || 4
 
|-
 
|-
| Black Rhinos || 1 || 0 || 0 || 1 || 0 || 1 || -1 || 0
| Black Rhinos || 1 || 0 || 1 || 1 || 0 || 1 || -1 || 1
 
|-
 
|-
 
| Manica Diamonds  || 2 || 0 || 0 || 2 || 1 || 3 || -2 || 0
 
| Manica Diamonds  || 2 || 0 || 0 || 2 || 1 || 3 || -2 || 0
Line 82: Line 82:
 
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
 
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
 
|-
 
|-
| FC Platinum || 2 || 1 || 1 || 0 || 7 || 1 || 6 || 4
|Ngezi Platinum Stars || 2 || 2 || 0 || 0 || 6 || 1 || 5 || 6
 
|-
 
|-
| Ngezi Platinum Stars || 1 || 1 || 0 || 0 || 3 || 1 || 2 || 3
| FC Platinum || 2 || 1 || 1 || 0 || 7 || 1 || 6 || 4
 
|-
 
|-
 
| Triangle United || 2 || 0 || 1 || 1 || 3 || 3 || 0 || 1
 
| Triangle United || 2 || 0 || 1 || 1 || 3 || 3 || 0 || 1
 
|-
 
|-
| WhaWha || 1 || 0 || 0 || 1 || 0 || 6 || -6 || 0
| WhaWha || 2 || 0 || 0 || 2 || 0 || 9 || -9 || 0
 
|}
 
|}
  
Line 118: Line 118:
  
 
*Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
 
*Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
*Black Rhinos vs Cranborne Bullets (Group 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 1300hrs)
*Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets
 
*Yadah 0-4 Dynamos  
 
*Yadah 0-4 Dynamos  
 
*Triangle United 1-1 FC Platinum
 
*Triangle United 1-1 FC Platinum

Chibuku Super Cup 2021

The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.

The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.

The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]

Prize Money

Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.

Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.

The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]

Rules & Regulations

According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.

Group Stages

All Pool A matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Pool B matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Pool C games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Pool D matches.

Group A Table

Group A Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Dynamos 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 4
Caps United 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2
Harare City 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2
Herentals 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
ZPC Kariba 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2
Yadah 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1

Pool B Table

Pool B Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Chicken Inn 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4
Highlanders 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4
Bulawayo Chiefs 2 0 1 1 2 1 1 1
Bulawayo City 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1

Group C Table

Group C Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Tenax 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6
Cranborne Bullets 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4
Black Rhinos 1 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1
Manica Diamonds 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Pool D Table

Pool D Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Ngezi Platinum Stars 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
FC Platinum 2 1 1 0 7 1 6 4
Triangle United 2 0 1 1 3 3 0 1
WhaWha 2 0 0 2 0 9 -9 0

Results

Match Day One

Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club

Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club

ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC

CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC

Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum

Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club

Tenax Football Club 1-0 Black Rhinos FC

Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club

Match Day Two

SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021

  • Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
  • Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets
  • Yadah 0-4 Dynamos
  • Triangle United 1-1 FC Platinum

SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021

  • ZPC Kariba 0-0 Herentals
  • Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Whawha
  • Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders
  • Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds
  • Caps United 1-1 Harare City

References

  1. Ricky Zililo, It’s game on; Chibuku Super Cup fixtures out, The Chronicle, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
  2. Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chibuku Super Cup winners to pocket US$75 000, The Chronicle, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
