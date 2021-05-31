Difference between revisions of "Chibuku Super Cup 2021"
==Group Stages==
==Group Stages==
All matches will be played at the [[National Sports Stadium]] while matches will be played at the [[Barbourfields Stadium]]. games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in [[Mutare]], while Mandava Stadium in [[Zvishavane]] will host matches.
===Group Table===
{| class="wikitable"
{| class="wikitable"
|-
|-
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
|}
|}
{| class="wikitable"
{| class="wikitable"
|-
|-
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
|}
|}
{| class="wikitable"
{| class="wikitable"
|-
|-
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
| Cranborne Bullets || 2 || 1 || 1 || 0 || 1 || 0 || 1 || 4
| Cranborne Bullets || 2 || 1 || 1 || 0 || 1 || 0 || 1 || 4
| Manica Diamonds || 2 || 0 || 0 || 2 || 1 || 3 || -2 || 0
| Manica Diamonds || 2 || 0 || 0 || 2 || 1 || 3 || -2 || 0
|}
|}
{| class="wikitable"
{| class="wikitable"
|-
|-
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
*Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds
*Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds
*Caps United 1-1 Harare City
*Caps United 1-1 Harare City
===Match Day Three===
===Match Day Three===
*Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 1 pm)
*Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 1 pm)
*FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Grp 4, Mandava at 3 pm)
*FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Grp 4, Mandava at 3 pm)
===Matchday Day Four===
===Matchday Day Four===
The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.
The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.
The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]
Prize Money
Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.
Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.
The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.
The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]
Rules & Regulations
According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.
Group Stages
All Group 1 matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Group 2 matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Group 3 games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Group 4 matches.
Group 1 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Dynamos
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Caps United
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Harare City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Herentals
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|ZPC Kariba
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Yadah
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
Group 2 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Chicken Inn
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Highlanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bulawayo Chiefs
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bulawayo City
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
Group 3 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Tenax
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Cranborne Bullets
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Black Rhinos
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|Manica Diamonds
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Group 4 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Ngezi Platinum Stars
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|FC Platinum
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|4
|Triangle United
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|WhaWha
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|-9
|0
Fixtures & Results
Match Day One
Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club
Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club
ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC
CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC
Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum
Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club
Tenax Football Club 1-0 Black Rhinos FC
Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club
Match Day Two
SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021
- Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets
- Yadah 0-4 Dynamos
- Triangle United 1-1 FC Platinum
SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Herentals
- Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Whawha
- Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders
- Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds
- Caps United 1-1 Harare City
Match Day Three
Wednesday 2 June 2021
- Harare City vs Yadah (Grp 1, NSS at 11 am)
- Herentals vs CAPS United (Grp 1, NSS at 3 pm)
Thursday 3 June 2021
- WhaWha vs Triangle (Grp 4, Mandava at 11 am)
- Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 1 pm)
- FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Grp 4, Mandava at 3 pm)
Matchday Day Four
Saturday 5 June 2021
- Harare City vs Herentals (Grp 1, NSS at 11 am)
- Manica Diamonds vs Black Rhinos (Grp 3, Sakubva at 1 pm)
- Bulawayo Chiefs vs Chicken Inn (Grp 2, Barbourfields at 3 pm)
Sunday 6 June 2021
- Yadah vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 11 pm)
- Cranborne Bullets vs Tenax (Grp 3, Sakubva at 1 pm)
- Highlanders vs Bulawayo City (Grp 2, Barbourfields at 1 pm)
- CAPS United vs Dynamos (Grp 1, NSS at 3 pm)
