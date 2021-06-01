Pindula

Chibuku Super Cup 2021

The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.

The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.

The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]

Prize Money

Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.

Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.

The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]

Rules & Regulations

According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.

Group Stages

All Group 1 matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Group 2 matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Group 3 games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Group 4 matches.

Group 1 Table

Group 1 Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Dynamos 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 4
Caps United 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2
Harare City 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2
Herentals 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
ZPC Kariba 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2
Yadah 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1

Group 2 Table

Group 2 Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Chicken Inn 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4
Highlanders 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4
Bulawayo Chiefs 2 0 1 1 2 1 1 1
Bulawayo City 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1

Group 3 Table

Group 3 Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Tenax 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6
Cranborne Bullets 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4
Black Rhinos 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1
Manica Diamonds 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Group 4 Table

Group 4 Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Ngezi Platinum Stars 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
FC Platinum 2 1 1 0 7 1 6 4
Triangle United 2 0 1 1 3 3 0 1
WhaWha 2 0 0 2 0 9 -9 0

Fixtures & Results

Match Day One

Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club

Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club

ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC

CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC

Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum

Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club

Tenax Football Club 1-0 Black Rhinos FC

Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club

Match Day Two

SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021

  • Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
  • Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets
  • Yadah 0-4 Dynamos
  • Triangle United 1-2 FC Platinum

SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021

  • ZPC Kariba 0-0 Herentals
  • Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Whawha
  • Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders
  • Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds
  • Caps United 1-1 Harare City

Match Day Three

Wednesday 2 June 2021

  • Harare City vs Yadah (Grp 1, NSS at 11 am)
  • Herentals vs CAPS United (Grp 1, NSS at 3 pm)

Thursday 3 June 2021

  • WhaWha vs Triangle (Grp 4, Mandava at 11 am)
  • Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 1 pm)
  • FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Grp 4, Mandava at 3 pm)


Matchday Day Four

Saturday 5 June 2021

  • Harare City vs Herentals (Grp 1, NSS at 11 am)
  • Manica Diamonds vs Black Rhinos (Grp 3, Sakubva at 1 pm)
  • Bulawayo Chiefs vs Chicken Inn (Grp 2, Barbourfields at 3 pm)

Sunday 6 June 2021

  • Yadah vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 11 pm)
  • Cranborne Bullets vs Tenax (Grp 3, Sakubva at 1 pm)
  • Highlanders vs Bulawayo City (Grp 2, Barbourfields at 1 pm)
  • CAPS United vs Dynamos (Grp 1, NSS at 3 pm)

References

  1. Ricky Zililo, It’s game on; Chibuku Super Cup fixtures out, The Chronicle, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
  2. Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chibuku Super Cup winners to pocket US$75 000, The Chronicle, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
