Chibuku Super Cup 2021

The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.

The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.

The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]

Prize Money

Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.

Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.

The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]

Rules & Regulations

According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.

Group Stages

All Group 1 matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Group 2 matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Group 3 games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Group 4 matches.

Group 1 Table

Group 1 Table Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Dynamos 3 2 1 0 5 0 5 7 Harare City 4 1 3 0 3 2 1 6 Caps United 3 1 2 0 5 4 1 5 ZPC Kariba 4 1 2 1 2 2 0 5 Herentals 4 0 2 2 2 4 -2 2 Yadah 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5 2

Group 2 Table

Group 2 Table Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Chicken Inn 3 2 1 0 4 0 4 7 Highlanders 3 2 1 0 2 0 2 7 Bulawayo City 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1 Bulawayo Chiefs 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1

Group 3 Table

Group 3 Table Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Cranborne Bullets 3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5 Black Rhinos 3 1 1 1 5 3 2 4 Tenax 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4 Manica Diamonds 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3

Group 4 Table

Group 4 Table Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Ngezi Platinum Stars 3 3 0 0 8 2 6 9 FC Platinum 3 2 0 1 9 3 7 7 Triangle United 3 0 1 2 4 4 0 1 WhaWha 3 0 1 2 1 9 -8 1

Fixtures & Results

Match Day One

Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club

Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club

ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC

CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC

Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum

Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club

Tenax Football Club 1-4 Black Rhinos FC

Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club

Match Day Two

SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021

Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs

Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets

Yadah 0-4 Dynamos

Triangle United 1-2 FC Platinum

SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Herentals

Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Whawha

Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders

Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds

Caps United 1-1 Harare City





Match Day Three

Wednesday 2 June 2021

Harare City 0-0 Yadah

Herentals 1-2 CAPS United

Thursday 3 June 2021

WhaWha 1-1 Triangle

Dynamos 1-0 ZPC Kariba

FC Platinum 1- 2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Matchday Day Four

Saturday 5 June 2021

Harare City 2-1 Herentals

Manica Diamonds 2-1 Black Rhinos

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Chicken Inn

Sunday 6 June 2021

Yadah 0-1 ZPC Kariba

Cranborne Bullets 2-2 Tenax

Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo City

CAPS United 1-1 Dynamos (HT)