Difference between revisions of "Chibuku Super Cup 2021"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 52:
|Line 52:
| Chicken Inn || 3 || 2 || 1 || 0 || 4 || 0 || 4 || 7
| Chicken Inn || 3 || 2 || 1 || 0 || 4 || 0 || 4 || 7
|-
|-
|−
| Highlanders ||
|+
| Highlanders || || || 1 || 0 || || 0 || ||
|-
|-
|−
| Bulawayo City ||
|+
| Bulawayo City || || 0 || 1 || || 2 || || -|| 1
|-
|-
| Bulawayo Chiefs || 3 || 0 || 1 || 2 || 2 || 5 || -3 || 1
| Bulawayo Chiefs || 3 || 0 || 1 || 2 || 2 || 5 || -3 || 1
|Line 65:
|Line 65:
|-
|-
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
! Club !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
|+
|+
|-
|-
| Black Rhinos || 3 || 1 || 1 || 1 || 5 || 3 || 2 || 4
| Black Rhinos || 3 || 1 || 1 || 1 || 5 || 3 || 2 || 4
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
||| || 1|| 1 || 1 || || || -1 || 4
|−
|-
|−
|-
|-
| Manica Diamonds || 3 || 1 || 0 || 2 || 3 || 4 || -1 || 3
| Manica Diamonds || 3 || 1 || 0 || 2 || 3 || 4 || -1 || 3
|Line 155:
|Line 155:
*Yadah 0-1 ZPC Kariba
*Yadah 0-1 ZPC Kariba
|−
*Cranborne Bullets
|+
*Cranborne Bullets Tenax
|−
*Highlanders
|+
*Highlanders Bulawayo City
|−
*CAPS United
|+
*CAPS United Dynamos ()
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 13:55, 6 June 2021
The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.
The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.
The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]
Prize Money
Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.
Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.
The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.
The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]
Rules & Regulations
According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.
Group Stages
All Group 1 matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Group 2 matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Group 3 games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Group 4 matches.
Group 1 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Dynamos
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|7
|Harare City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Caps United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|1
|5
|ZPC Kariba
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Herentals
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|Yadah
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|2
Group 2 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Chicken Inn
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|7
|Highlanders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Bulawayo City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|Bulawayo Chiefs
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
Group 3 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Cranborne Bullets
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Black Rhinos
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Tenax
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|Manica Diamonds
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
Group 4 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Ngezi Platinum Stars
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|FC Platinum
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3
|7
|7
|Triangle United
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|WhaWha
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|1
Fixtures & Results
Match Day One
Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club
Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club
ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC
CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC
Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum
Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club
Tenax Football Club 1-4 Black Rhinos FC
Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club
Match Day Two
SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021
- Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets
- Yadah 0-4 Dynamos
- Triangle United 1-2 FC Platinum
SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Herentals
- Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Whawha
- Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders
- Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds
- Caps United 1-1 Harare City
Match Day Three
Wednesday 2 June 2021
- Harare City 0-0 Yadah
- Herentals 1-2 CAPS United
Thursday 3 June 2021
- WhaWha 1-1 Triangle
- Dynamos 1-0 ZPC Kariba
- FC Platinum 1- 2 Ngezi Platinum Stars
Matchday Day Four
Saturday 5 June 2021
- Harare City 2-1 Herentals
- Manica Diamonds 2-1 Black Rhinos
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Chicken Inn
Sunday 6 June 2021
- Yadah 0-1 ZPC Kariba
- Cranborne Bullets 2-2 Tenax
- Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo City
- CAPS United 1-1 Dynamos (HT)
References
- ↑ Ricky Zililo, It’s game on; Chibuku Super Cup fixtures out, The Chronicle, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
- ↑ Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chibuku Super Cup winners to pocket US$75 000, The Chronicle, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021