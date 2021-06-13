Pindula

Chibuku Super Cup 2021

The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.

The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.

The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]

Prize Money

Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.

Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.

The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]

Rules & Regulations

According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.

Group Stages

All Group 1 matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Group 2 matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Group 3 games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Group 4 matches.

Group 1 Table

Group 1 Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Dynamos 5 3 2 0 7 1 6 11
Caps United 5 1 4 0 6 5 1 7
Harare City 5 1 3 1 3 3 0 6
ZPC Kariba 5 1 3 1 2 2 0 6
Yadah 5 1 2 2 4 7 -3 5
Herentals 4 0 2 3 2 6 -4 2

Group 2 Table

Group 2 Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Chicken Inn 3 2 1 0 4 0 4 7
Highlanders 3 2 1 0 2 0 2 7
Bulawayo City 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1
Bulawayo Chiefs 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1

Group 3 Table

Group 3 Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Cranborne Bullets 3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5
Black Rhinos 3 1 1 1 5 3 2 4
Tenax 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4
Manica Diamonds 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3

Group 4 Table

Group 4 Table
Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Ngezi Platinum Stars 3 3 0 0 8 2 6 9
FC Platinum 3 2 0 1 9 3 7 7
Triangle United 3 0 1 2 4 4 0 1
WhaWha 3 0 1 2 1 9 -8 1

Fixtures & Results

Match Day One

Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club

Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club

ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC

CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC

Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum

Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club

Tenax Football Club 1-4 Black Rhinos FC

Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club

Match Day Two

SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021

  • Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
  • Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets
  • Yadah 0-4 Dynamos
  • Triangle United 1-2 FC Platinum

SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021

  • ZPC Kariba 0-0 Herentals
  • Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Whawha
  • Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders
  • Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds
  • Caps United 1-1 Harare City


Match Day Three

Wednesday 2 June 2021

  • Harare City 0-0 Yadah
  • Herentals 1-2 CAPS United

Thursday 3 June 2021

  • WhaWha 1-1 Triangle
  • Dynamos 1-0 ZPC Kariba
  • FC Platinum 1- 2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Matchday Day Four

Saturday 5 June 2021

  • Harare City 2-1 Herentals
  • Manica Diamonds 2-1 Black Rhinos
  • Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Chicken Inn

Sunday 6 June 2021

  • Yadah 0-1 ZPC Kariba
  • Cranborne Bullets 2-2 Tenax
  • Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo City
  • CAPS United 1-1 Dynamos

Match Day Five

Saturday 12 June 2021

  • Herentals 0-2 Yadah
  • Dynamos 1-0 Harare City


Sunday 11 June 2021

  • ZPC Kariba 0-0 CAPS United

Match Day Six

Group 1

  • ZPC Kariba v Harare City
  • Yadah v CAPS United
  • Dynamos v Herentals

Group 2

  • Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City
  • Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs

Group 3

  • Black Rhinos v Tenax
  • Cranborne v Manica Diamond

Group 4

  • Triangle United v Ngezi Platinum
  • FC Platinum v WhaWha

Match Day Seven

Group 1

  • Dynamos v Yadah
  • Harare City v CAPS United
  • Herentals v ZPC Kariba

Group 2

  • Highlanders v Chicken Inn
  • Bulawayo Chiefs v Bulawayo City

Group 3

  • Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos
  • Manica Diamonds v Tenax

Group 4

  • FC Platinum v Triangle
  • WhaWha v Ngezi Platinum

Match Day Eight

Group 1

  • Yadah v Harare City
  • CAPS United v Herentals
  • ZPC Kariba v Dynamos

Group 2

  • Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs
  • Bulawayo City v Highlanders

Group 3

  • Black Rhinos v Manica Diamonds
  • Tenax v Cranborne Bullets

Group 4

  • Triangle United v WhaWha
  • Ngezi Platinum v FC Platinum

Match Day Nine

Group 1

  • ZPC Kariba v Yadah
  • Dynamos v CAPS United
  • Herentals v Harare City

Match Day Ten

  • Yadah v Herentals
  • Harare City v Dynamos
  • CAPS United v ZPC Kariba

References

  1. Ricky Zililo, It’s game on; Chibuku Super Cup fixtures out, The Chronicle, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
  2. Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chibuku Super Cup winners to pocket US$75 000, The Chronicle, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
