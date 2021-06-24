Difference between revisions of "Chibuku Super Cup 2021"
Latest revision as of 19:16, 24 June 2021
The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.
The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.
The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]
Prize Money
Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.
Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.
The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.
The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]
Rules & Regulations
According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.
Group Stages
All Group 1 matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Group 2 matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Group 3 games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Group 4 matches.
Group 1 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Dynamos
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|1
|6
|11
|Caps United
|5
|1
|4
|0
|6
|5
|1
|7
|Harare City
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|ZPC Kariba
|5
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Yadah
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|5
|Herentals
|4
|0
|2
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|2
Group 2 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Chicken Inn
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|7
|Highlanders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Bulawayo City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|Bulawayo Chiefs
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
Group 3 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Cranborne Bullets
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Black Rhinos
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Tenax
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|Manica Diamonds
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
Group 4 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Ngezi Platinum Stars
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|FC Platinum
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3
|7
|7
|Triangle United
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|WhaWha
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|1
Fixtures & Results
Match Day One
Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club
Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club
ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC
CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC
Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum
Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club
Tenax Football Club 1-4 Black Rhinos FC
Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club
Match Day Two
SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021
- Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets
- Yadah 0-4 Dynamos
- Triangle United 1-2 FC Platinum
SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Herentals
- Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Whawha
- Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders
- Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds
- Caps United 1-1 Harare City
Match Day Three
Wednesday 2 June 2021
- Harare City 0-0 Yadah
- Herentals 1-2 CAPS United
Thursday 3 June 2021
- WhaWha 1-1 Triangle
- Dynamos 1-0 ZPC Kariba
- FC Platinum 1- 2 Ngezi Platinum Stars
Matchday Day Four
Saturday 5 June 2021
- Harare City 2-1 Herentals
- Manica Diamonds 2-1 Black Rhinos
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Chicken Inn
Sunday 6 June 2021
- Yadah 0-1 ZPC Kariba
- Cranborne Bullets 2-2 Tenax
- Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo City
- CAPS United 1-1 Dynamos
Match Day Five
Saturday 12 June 2021
- Herentals 0-2 Yadah
- Dynamos 1-0 Harare City
Sunday 11 June 2021
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 CAPS United
Match Day Six
Wednesday 30 June 2021
- ZPC Kariba v Harare City (National Sports Stadium – 1100hrs)
- Yadah v CAPS United (National Sports Stadium – 1500 hrs)
Thursday 1 July 2021
- Dynamos v Herentals (National Sports Stadium – 1300hrs)
Saturday 3 July 2021
- Triangle United v Ngezi Platinum (Mandava Stadium – 1100hrs)
- Black Rhinos v Tenax (Sakubva Stadium – 1300 hrs)
- Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields Stadium – 1500hrs)
Sunday 4 July 2021
- FC Platinum v WhaWha (Mandava Stadium – 1100hrs)
- Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields Stadium – 1300hrs)
- Cranborne v Manica Diamond (Sakubva Stadium – 1500hrs)
Match Day Seven
Saturday 3 July 2021
- Harare City v CAPS United (National Sports Stadium – 1300 hrs)
Sunday 4 July 2021
- Herentals v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium – 1100hrs)
- Dynamos v Yadah (National Sports Stadium – 1500hrs)
Group 2
- Highlanders v Chicken Inn
- Bulawayo Chiefs v Bulawayo City
Group 3
- Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos
- Manica Diamonds v Tenax
Group 4
- FC Platinum v Triangle
- WhaWha v Ngezi Platinum
Match Day Eight
Group 1
- Yadah v Harare City
- CAPS United v Herentals
- ZPC Kariba v Dynamos
Group 2
- Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs
- Bulawayo City v Highlanders
Group 3
- Black Rhinos v Manica Diamonds
- Tenax v Cranborne Bullets
Group 4
- Triangle United v WhaWha
- Ngezi Platinum v FC Platinum
Match Day Nine
Group 1
- ZPC Kariba v Yadah
- Dynamos v CAPS United
- Herentals v Harare City
Match Day Ten
- Yadah v Herentals
- Harare City v Dynamos
- CAPS United v ZPC Kariba
References
- ↑ Ricky Zililo, It’s game on; Chibuku Super Cup fixtures out, The Chronicle, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
- ↑ Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chibuku Super Cup winners to pocket US$75 000, The Chronicle, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021