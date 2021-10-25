Chibuku Super Cup 2021

The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.

The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.

The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]

Prize Money

Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.

Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.

The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]

Rules & Regulations

According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.

On 22 June 2021, the Sports and Recreation Commission partially lifted the domestic football ban and granted permission for the completion of the Chibuku Super Cup.[3]

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) urged clubs to conduct COVID-19 testing under the supervision and direction of the PSL sports medicine committee before resuming training sessions.

ZPSL said fixtures would only be released after testing had been done and results submitted to the PSL. The statement further stated that matches would be postponed if there were seven or more reported cases at the same period of time. Clubs were urged to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to contain the spread of the virus.[4]

Postponed Matches

On 28 June 2021, the match between ZPC and Harare City was postponed to allow players and officials that tested Covid-19 positive to complete isolation. The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League confirmed that ZPC Kariba had been affected by Covid-19.[5]

Reports suggested that five members of the ZPC Kariba technical staff tested positive following a round of tests.[6]

Group Stages

All Group 1 matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Group 2 matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Group 3 games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Group 4 matches.

Group 1 Table

Group 1 Table Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Dynamos 8 6 2 0 11 1 10 20 Harare City 7 3 3 1 8 5 3 12 Caps United 8 1 5 2 8 9 -1 8 Yadah 8 2 2 4 7 12 -5 8 ZPC Kariba 7 1 4 2 2 4 -2 7 Herentals 8 0 4 4 4 9 -5 4

Group 2 Table

Group 2 Table Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Chicken Inn 5 3 2 0 7 1 6 11 Highlanders 4 2 2 0 3 1 2 8 Bulawayo City 5 0 2 3 3 8 -5 2 Bulawayo Chiefs 4 0 2 2 3 6 -3 2

Group 3 Table

Group 3 Table Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Black Rhinos 4 2 1 1 7 3 4 7 Cranborne Bullets 4 1 3 0 3 2 1 6 Manica Diamonds 2 1 1 2 3 4 -1 4 Tenax 4 1 1 2 5 8 -3 4

Group 4 Table

Group 4 Table Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Ngezi Platinum Stars 5 4 1 0 15 5 10 13 FC Platinum 4 3 0 1 13 3 10 10 Triangle United 4 0 2 2 6 6 0 2 WhaWha 5 0 1 4 2 18 -16 1

Fixtures & Results

Match Day One

Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club

Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club

ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC

CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC

Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum

Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club

Tenax Football Club 1-4 Black Rhinos FC

Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club

Match Day Two

SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021

Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs

Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets

Yadah 0-4 Dynamos

Triangle United 1-2 FC Platinum

SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Herentals

Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Whawha

Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders

Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds

Caps United 1-1 Harare City





Match Day Three

Wednesday 2 June 2021

Harare City 0-0 Yadah

Herentals 1-2 CAPS United

Thursday 3 June 2021

WhaWha 1-1 Triangle

Dynamos 1-0 ZPC Kariba

FC Platinum 1- 2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Matchday Day Four

Saturday 5 June 2021

Harare City 2-1 Herentals

Manica Diamonds 2-1 Black Rhinos

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Chicken Inn

Sunday 6 June 2021

Yadah 0-1 ZPC Kariba

Cranborne Bullets 2-2 Tenax

Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo City

CAPS United 1-1 Dynamos

Match Day Five

Saturday 12 June 2021

Herentals 0-2 Yadah

Dynamos 1-0 Harare City



Sunday 11 June 2021

ZPC Kariba 0-0 CAPS United

Match Day Six

Sunday 10 October 2021

ZPC Kariba v Harare City





Yadah 2-1 CAPS United

Thursday 1 July 2021

Dynamos 1-0 Herentals

Saturday 3 July 2021

Triangle United v Ngezi Platinum (Mandava Stadium – 1100hrs)

Black Rhinos v Tenax (Sakubva Stadium – 1300 hrs)

Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields Stadium – 1500hrs)



Sunday 4 July 2021

FC Platinum v WhaWha (Mandava Stadium – 1100hrs)

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields Stadium – 1300hrs)

Cranborne v Manica Diamond (Sakubva Stadium – 1500hrs)

Match Day Seven

Wednesday 29 September 2021

Herentals 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Dynamos 1-0 Yadah

Thursday 30 September 2021

Harare City 1-0 CAPS United

Match Day Four

Wednesday 29 September 2021

Cranborne Bullets 1-1 Manica Diamonds

Triangle United 2-2 Ngezi Platinum

Chicken Inn 2-0 Bulawayo City

FC Platinum v Whawha FC

Black Rhinos v Tenax

Thursday 30 September 2021

Highlanders 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Match Day Eight

Group 1

Saturday 2 October 2021

ZPC Kariba 0-2 Dynamos

Sunday 3 October 2021

Yadah 1-3 Harare City

CAPS United 1-1 Herentals

Match Day Five

Group 2

Highlanders 1-1 Chicken Inn

Bulawayo City 1-2 Bulawayo Chiefs

Group 3

Manica Diamonds 2-2 Tenax

Cranborne Bullets 2-1 Black Rhinos

Group 4

WhaWha 1-5 Ngezi Platinum

FC Platinum 1-1 Triangle United

Match Day Nine

Group 1

ZPC Kariba v Yadah

Dynamos v CAPS United

Herentals v Harare City

Match Day Ten

Yadah v Herentals

Harare City v Dynamos

CAPS United v ZPC Kariba