Line 327:
*FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum
*FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum
The final will be played at Mandava Stadium, Zvishavane on
The final will be played at Mandava Stadium, Zvishavane on of December. The kick-off is at 2 pm CAT.
==References==
Latest revision as of 16:18, 4 December 2021
The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup was modified to move away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition.
The competition consists of four localised groups, with pool matches being played on a home and away basis to allow clubs to play more games.
The winners of the competition will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.[1]
Prize Money
Winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000 in prize money paid in Zimbabwean currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.
Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.
The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.
The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.[2]
Rules & Regulations
According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, each team will be allowed a minimum of five and a maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.
Covid-19
On 22 June 2021, the Sports and Recreation Commission partially lifted the domestic football ban and granted permission for the completion of the Chibuku Super Cup.[3]
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) urged clubs to conduct COVID-19 testing under the supervision and direction of the PSL sports medicine committee before resuming training sessions.
ZPSL said fixtures would only be released after testing had been done and results submitted to the PSL. The statement further stated that matches would be postponed if there were seven or more reported cases at the same period of time. Clubs were urged to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to contain the spread of the virus.[4]
Postponed Matches
On 28 June 2021, the match between ZPC and Harare City was postponed to allow players and officials that tested Covid-19 positive to complete isolation. The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League confirmed that ZPC Kariba had been affected by Covid-19.[5]
Reports suggested that five members of the ZPC Kariba technical staff tested positive following a round of tests.[6]
Group Stages
All Group 1 matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium while Group 2 matches will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium. Group 3 games will be played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Group 4 matches.
Group 1 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Dynamos
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|2
|10
|22
|Harare City
|10
|3
|5
|1
|8
|5
|3
|14
|Caps United
|10
|2
|6
|2
|11
|11
|0
|12
|ZPC Kariba
|7
|1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|7
|Yadah
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|11
|Herentals
|10
|1
|4
|5
|8
|11
|-3
|7
Group 2 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Chicken Inn
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|1
|6
|11
|Highlanders
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|Bulawayo City
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|Bulawayo Chiefs
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|2
Group 3 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Cranborne Bullets
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|4
|3
|12
|Black Rhinos
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|6
|2
|8
|Manica Diamonds
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|Tenax
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|5
Group 4 Table
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|FC Platinum
|6
|4
|1
|1
|16
|5
|11
|13
|Ngezi Platinum Stars
|6
|4
|1
|1
|16
|7
|9
|13
|Triangle United
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|3
|WhaWha
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|19
|-17
|1
Fixtures & Results
Match Day One
Dynamos FC 0-0 Herentals Football Club
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders Football Club
Ngezi Platinum 3-1 Triangle United Football Club
ZPC Kariba Football Club 1-1 Harare City FC
CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC
Whawha Football Club 0-6 FC Platinum
Bulawayo City Football Club 0-2 Chicken Inn Football Club
Tenax Football Club 1-4 Black Rhinos FC
Manica Diamonds Football Club 0 - 1 Cranborne Bullets Football Club
Match Day Two
SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021
- Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets
- Yadah 0-4 Dynamos
- Triangle United 1-2 FC Platinum
SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Herentals
- Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Whawha
- Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders
- Tenax CS 2-1 Manica Diamonds
- Caps United 1-1 Harare City
Match Day Three
Wednesday 2 June 2021
- Harare City 0-0 Yadah
- Herentals 1-2 CAPS United
Thursday 3 June 2021
- WhaWha 1-1 Triangle
- Dynamos 1-0 ZPC Kariba
- FC Platinum 1- 2 Ngezi Platinum Stars
Matchday Day Four
Saturday 5 June 2021
- Harare City 2-1 Herentals
- Manica Diamonds 2-1 Black Rhinos
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Chicken Inn
Sunday 6 June 2021
- Yadah 0-1 ZPC Kariba
- Cranborne Bullets 2-2 Tenax
- Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo City
- CAPS United 1-1 Dynamos
Match Day Five
Saturday 12 June 2021
- Herentals 0-2 Yadah
- Dynamos 1-0 Harare City
Sunday 11 June 2021
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 CAPS United
Match Day Six
Sunday 10 October 2021
- ZPC Kariba v Harare City
- Yadah 2-1 CAPS United
Thursday 1 July 2021
- Dynamos 1-0 Herentals
Saturday 3 July 2021
- Triangle United v Ngezi Platinum (Mandava Stadium – 1100hrs)
- Black Rhinos v Tenax (Sakubva Stadium – 1300 hrs)
- Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields Stadium – 1500hrs)
Sunday 4 July 2021
- FC Platinum v WhaWha (Mandava Stadium – 1100hrs)
- Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields Stadium – 1300hrs)
- Cranborne v Manica Diamond (Sakubva Stadium – 1500hrs)
Match Day Seven
Wednesday 29 September 2021
- Herentals 0-0 ZPC Kariba
- Dynamos 1-0 Yadah
Thursday 30 September 2021
- Harare City 1-0 CAPS United
Match Day Four
Wednesday 29 September 2021
- Cranborne Bullets 1-1 Manica Diamonds
- Triangle United 2-2 Ngezi Platinum
- Chicken Inn 2-0 Bulawayo City
- FC Platinum v Whawha FC
- Black Rhinos v Tenax
Thursday 30 September 2021
- Highlanders 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
Match Day Eight
Group 1
Saturday 2 October 2021
- ZPC Kariba 0-2 Dynamos
Sunday 3 October 2021
- Yadah 1-3 Harare City
- CAPS United 1-1 Herentals
Match Day Five
Group 2
- Highlanders 1-1 Chicken Inn
- Bulawayo City 1-2 Bulawayo Chiefs
Group 3
- Manica Diamonds 2-2 Tenax
- Cranborne Bullets 2-1 Black Rhinos
Group 4
- WhaWha 1-5 Ngezi Platinum
- FC Platinum 1-1 Triangle United
Match Day Nine
Saturday 16 October 2021
- ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah
Sunday 17 October 2021
- Dynamos 1-1 CAPS United
- Herentals 3-0 Harare City
Match Day Six
Saturday 16 October 2021
- Black Rhinos 1-1 Manica Diamonds
- Ngezi Platinum 1-2 FC Platinum
- Tenax 0-1 Cranborne
- Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs
Sunday 17 October 2021
- Triangle United v Whawha
- Bulawayo City 0-0 Highlanders
Match Day Ten
Saturday 23 October 2021
- Yadah 2-1 Herentals
Sunday 24 October 2021
- Harare City 0-0 Dynamos
- CAPS United 2-1 ZPC Kariba
Quarter Finals
Saturday 30 October 2021
- Chicken Inn FC 1-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars FC (Baobab Stadium 1100hrs)
- FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders FC (Baobab Stadium 1500hrs)
Sunday 31 October 2021
- Cranborne Bullets FC 2-1 Harare City FC (Baobab Stadium 1100hrs)
- Dynamos FC 1-0 Black Rhinos FC (Baobab Stadium 1500hrs)
Semi Finals
- Dynamos 0-1 FC Platinum
- Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars
All semifinals were played at the National Sports Stadium over the weekend of 20-21 November 2021.
Finals
- FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum
The final will be played at Mandava Stadium, Zvishavane on Sunday 5th of December. The kick-off is at 2 pm CAT.
References
- ↑ Ricky Zililo, It’s game on; Chibuku Super Cup fixtures out, The Chronicle, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
- ↑ Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chibuku Super Cup winners to pocket US$75 000, The Chronicle, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
- ↑ Grace Chingoma, Relief as Chibuku Super Cup returns, The Herald, Published: June 23, 2021, Retrieved: June 30, 2021
- ↑ TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA, Coaches hail Chibuku Super Cup return, NewsDay, Published: June 24, 2021, Retrieved: June 30, 2021
- ↑ ZPC, HARARE CITY GAME POSTPONED, ZTN, Published: June 28, 2021, Retrieved: June 30, 2021
- ↑ Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Covid-19 forces postponement of Chibuku Super Cup match, The Chronicle, Published: June 30, 2021, Retrieved: June 30, 2021