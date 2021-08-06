And future plans were for:

The resolve in the school, determination and oneness of purpose are the magical wand that forms the driving force behind the current success of the school.

The enrolment quickly swelled as some students from Gideon Mhlanga Sec School were redeployed to the school to accommodate F2 streams as Gideon Mhlanga was commencing a five year secondary education programme. This programme did not survive after independence since it had colonial connotation that far outweighs the benefit there of.

The first head-boy was Thokozani Mapindu from '''1979''' to '''1981''' followed by Needmore Maposa from '''1982''' to '''1983'''.

'''Chibuwe High School''' opened '''1979''' with 15 teachers and 250 students, mostly boarders. The first headmaster was Mr Nelson Bangidza Dhliwayo who led the school till '''1995''' and the first SDC chair was Mr Gideon Kaiboni.

Chibuwe High School Manicaland Province

Location

Address: Box 90 Chibuwe

Telephone:



Reception: +263 224 2046 320



Head: +263 224 2046 487



D/Head: +263 224 2046 331



Accounts Dpt: +263 224 2046 347



Cell: +263 774 033 828 / +263 712 587 016 / +263 772 521 799.

Email: chibuwehigh@yahoo.com

Web: http://www.chibuwehigh.ac.zw/,



History

Chibuwe High School offered both F1 (academic subjects) and F2 (practical subjects).

School Grounds

Chibuwe High School, in 2021, had finished"

Tiling Dining Halls

Renovation of school

Installing vehicle trackers & school management system

Installing unlimited internet data connectivity

In progress were:

Upgrading kitchen fireplace and pots

Reviving garderning and piggery

Repairing water reticulation system & sewer system

Fish ponds, 3 tier , excavtion & full fledged farming

Painting classrooms and hostels

And future plans were for:

Procuring Honda fit for Driving School

Open another computer lab

Tiling classrooms

Paving pathways around the school

Turning the school into a vocational training center

Constructing a senior learners' library

Constructing a sick bay/school clinic

Constructing a state of arts school hall





Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages

Staff, in 2021:

Head - G Dhilwayo

Deputy Head - T Chitombo

Senior Master - TN Makamanzi

Senior Lady - S Mukodza

Senior Lady - E Garahwa

Bursar - G Nyabadza

IT & Admin Officer - VD Mashava

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

