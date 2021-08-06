Difference between revisions of "Chibuwe High School"
Latest revision as of 09:25, 6 August 2021
Chibuwe High School is in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Box 90 Chipinge
Telephone:
- Reception: +263 224 2046 320
- Head: +263 224 2046 487
- D/Head: +263 224 2046 331
- Accounts Dpt: +263 224 2046 347
Cell: +263 774 033 828 / +263 712 587 016 / +263 772 521 799.
Email: chibuwehigh@yahoo.com
Web: http://www.chibuwehigh.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Chibuwe-High-School-19-20-104648760972699/.

History
Chibuwe High School opened 1979 with 15 teachers and 250 students, mostly boarders. The first headmaster was Mr Nelson Bangidza Dhliwayo who led the school till 1995 and the first SDC chair was Mr Gideon Kaiboni.
The first head-boy was Thokozani Mapindu from 1979 to 1981 followed by Needmore Maposa from 1982 to 1983.
Chibuwe High School offered both F1 (academic subjects) and F2 (practical subjects).
The enrolment quickly swelled as some students from Gideon Mhlanga Sec School were redeployed to the school to accommodate F2 streams as Gideon Mhlanga was commencing a five year secondary education programme. This programme did not survive after independence since it had colonial connotation that far outweighs the benefit there of.
The resolve in the school, determination and oneness of purpose are the magical wand that forms the driving force behind the current success of the school.
School Grounds
Chibuwe High School, in 2021, had finished"
- Tiling Dining Halls
- Renovation of school
- Installing vehicle trackers & school management system
- Installing unlimited internet data connectivity
In progress were:
- Upgrading kitchen fireplace and pots
- Reviving garderning and piggery
- Repairing water reticulation system & sewer system
- Fish ponds, 3 tier , excavtion & full fledged farming
- Painting classrooms and hostels
And future plans were for:
- Procuring Honda fit for Driving School
- Open another computer lab
- Tiling classrooms
- Paving pathways around the school
- Turning the school into a vocational training center
- Constructing a senior learners' library
- Constructing a sick bay/school clinic
- Constructing a state of arts school hall
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages
Staff, in 2021:
- Head - G Dhilwayo
- Deputy Head - T Chitombo
- Senior Master - TN Makamanzi
- Senior Lady - S Mukodza
- Senior Lady - E Garahwa
- Bursar - G Nyabadza
- IT & Admin Officer - VD Mashava
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.