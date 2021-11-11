Difference between revisions of "Chichi Bismark"

Pindula

Chichi Bismark
Born11 November
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Pastor
Known forCo-founding New Life Covenant Church Leader with husband, Tudor Bismark
Spouse(s)Tudor Bismark

Chichi Bismark is a religious leader in Zimbabwe. She is the co-founder of Jabula New Life Covenant Church, which she co-founded with husband, Tudor Bismark. Chichi is a pastor at the church.

Her church also credits her as an intercessor, prophet, and teacher.[1]

Trivia

  • Chichi is an avid reader.
  • Chichi and Tudor have 4 sons

