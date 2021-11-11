Difference between revisions of "Chichi Bismark"
Latest revision as of 16:31, 11 November 2021
|Chichi Bismark
|Born
|11 November
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Known for
|Co-founding New Life Covenant Church Leader with husband, Tudor Bismark
|Spouse(s)
|Tudor Bismark
Chichi Bismark is a religious leader in Zimbabwe. She is the co-founder of Jabula New Life Covenant Church, which she co-founded with husband, Tudor Bismark. Chichi is a pastor at the church.
Her church also credits her as an intercessor, prophet, and teacher.[1]
Trivia
- Chichi is an avid reader.
- Chichi and Tudor have 4 sons
References
- ↑ About Pastor Chichi, NLCC, Retrieved: 21 May 2018