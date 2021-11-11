Difference between revisions of "Chichi Bismark"

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

Chichi Bismark is a religious leader in Zimbabwe. She is the co-founder of Jabula New Life Covenant Church, which she co-founded with husband, Tudor Bismark. Chichi is a pastor at the church.

Her church also credits her as an intercessor, prophet, and teacher.[1]

Trivia

Chichi is an avid reader.

Chichi and Tudor have 4 sons