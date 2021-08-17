Pindula

Chichi Hichilema
Chichi Hichilema biography
Known forBeing Hakainde Hichilema's daughter
Parent(s)
RelativesMiyanda Hichilema, Habwela Hichilema, Chikonka Hichilema


Chichi Hichilema is the daughter of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema. She is reported to be Hichilema's secret child.

Background

Chichi's father is Hakainde Hichilema.

Siblings

Her siblings from her father's side are:


Education

Chichi Hichilema studied Business Science at Murray State University in Kentucky, USA. Chichi was enrolled at Murray State University through its Institute for International Studies.[1]

