|Chichi Hichilema
|Known for
|Being Hakainde Hichilema's daughter
|Parent(s)
|Relatives
|Miyanda Hichilema, Habwela Hichilema, Chikonka Hichilema
Chichi Hichilema is the daughter of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema. She is reported to be Hichilema's secret child.
Background
Chichi's father is Hakainde Hichilema.
Siblings
Her siblings from her father's side are:
- Miyanda Hichilema (sister)
- Habwela Hichilema (brother)
- Chikonka Hichilema (brother)
Education
Chichi Hichilema studied Business Science at Murray State University in Kentucky, USA. Chichi was enrolled at Murray State University through its Institute for International Studies.[1]
- ↑ Meet the Hichilema sisters – Miyanda and Chichi, Zambian Eye, Published: April 2, 2016, Retrieved: August 17, 2021