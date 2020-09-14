Difference between revisions of "Chicken Inn"

According to the documentary the girls were monitored through CCTV cameras and data usage to prove that they were not abducted. The girls are alleged to have gone to a Chicken Inn out to buy food during the day and used data throughout the night during the time they were said to be abducted.<ref name="bulawayo24">Mandla Ndlovu, [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-191691.html], ''Bulawayo 24 News, Published: 9 September, 2020, Accessed: 14 September, 2020''</ref>

The CCTV at their Belgravia outlet is alleged to have captured the trio intending to buy food on the day of their alleged abduction. The saga involving three arrested MDC officials Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova has taken a new twist with a video disputing their abduction reports going viral on the internet. The document alleges that the three politicians faked the demonstration and were not abducted.

Chicken Inn is a fast food brand in Zimbabwe. The brand is operated by Simbisa Brands group of companies alongside other fast food brands like Creamy Inn, Bakers Inn and Pizza Inn. In 2018, Simbisa had 86 Chicken Inn francise outlets across Africa, including Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, Malawi and DRC.

Background

Chicken Inn was opened on Speke Avenue, Harare in 1987.

CCTV on the MDC Alliance Trio

MDC Trio CCTV footage

