Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chicken Inn Football Club"

Page Discussion
 
Line 77: Line 77:
  
 
==Current Players==
 
==Current Players==
 +
===Goalkeepers===
 
#Pride Zendera
 
#Pride Zendera
#[[Benard Donovan]]
+
#[[Donovan Bernard]]
#[[Passmore Bernard]]
+
#Samuel Mafukidze
 +
 
 +
===Defenders===
 +
#[[Ian Nekati]]
 +
#Passmore Bernard
 
#Moses Jackson
 
#Moses Jackson
 
#[[Liberty Chakoroma]]
 
#[[Liberty Chakoroma]]
#Joe Nyabinde
 
#Innocent Mucheneka
 
#Ben Nyahunzvi
 
#Phakamani Dube
 
#Tapiwanashe Kadonzvo
 
#George Majika
 
#Benedict Sithole
 
 
#Guide Goddard
 
#Guide Goddard
#[[Clemence Matawu]]
+
#Bryan Giant
#Simon Munawa
+
#Nielson Ketala
 +
#Xolani Ndlovu
 +
#Lukas Sibanda
 +
 
 +
===Midfielders===
 +
#[[Brett Amidu]]
 +
#Clive Dzingai
 
#Malvin Gaki
 
#Malvin Gaki
#[[Brett Amidu]]
+
#George Majika
#Sipho Ndlovu
+
#Shepherd Mhlanga
#Xolani Ndlovu
+
#Michael Charamba
 +
#Irvine Mukombwe
 +
#Arthur Chinda
 +
 
 +
===Strikers===
 
#Obriel Chirinda
 
#Obriel Chirinda
#Nielson Ketala
+
#Nicole Mutatiwa
#[[Ian Nekati]]
+
#Brian Muza
#[[Tichaona Chipunza]]
+
#Leeroy Ndlovu
#Nyasha Gurende
+
#Paddington Nyamakura
#Sipho Ndlovu
+
#Munashe Pini
  
 
==Achievements==
 
==Achievements==

Latest revision as of 14:09, 19 May 2021

Chicken Inn Football Club
Chicken inn.jpg
Full nameChicken Inn Football Club
Nickname(s)Gamecocks
Founded1997
GroundLuveve Stadium
OwnerChicken Inn
ChairmanLifa Ncube
ManagerJoey Antipas

Chicken Inn Football Club is a Zimbabwean club in the country top flight league the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. They are known as the “Gamecocks”.


Background

The club was founded as a social team way back in 1997 by passionate employees and was then called Bakers Inn. However the team was to affiliate with the Zifa Division Three league a few years later and subsequently gained promotion into the competitive Division 2 league where the team had a lengthy stay.

The turning point however came when the club, now under the Chicken Inn banner began receiving humble financial backing from Matabeleland Innscor (Innscor Fast Foods Southern Region). This was complemented by the setting up of proper structures to manage the affairs of the club. The team was duly promoted into the more competitive Southern Region Division One league at the end of the 2008 season. In its maiden season, the team finished a credible third place on the log. The Chicken Inn FC brand had been born! The local media and football fraternity was awash with news of the new kid on the football scene.

The excitement was to spill into the 2010 season as the team led the log standings from the first match on its way to winning the Championship in spectacular fashion. The boys only suffered a single loss and drew twice the whole season.

The current club Executive structure for Chicken Inn FC is as follows -:

  • Chairman - Lifa Ncube
  • Vice C/man - Juta Tshuma
  • Secretary - Tawengwa Hara
  • Treasurer - Obert Masara
  • C/Member - Mlungisi Moyo
  • C/Member - Andrew Nyanhongo

Current Players

Goalkeepers

  1. Pride Zendera
  2. Donovan Bernard
  3. Samuel Mafukidze

Defenders

  1. Ian Nekati
  2. Passmore Bernard
  3. Moses Jackson
  4. Liberty Chakoroma
  5. Guide Goddard
  6. Bryan Giant
  7. Nielson Ketala
  8. Xolani Ndlovu
  9. Lukas Sibanda

Midfielders

  1. Brett Amidu
  2. Clive Dzingai
  3. Malvin Gaki
  4. George Majika
  5. Shepherd Mhlanga
  6. Michael Charamba
  7. Irvine Mukombwe
  8. Arthur Chinda

Strikers

  1. Obriel Chirinda
  2. Nicole Mutatiwa
  3. Brian Muza
  4. Leeroy Ndlovu
  5. Paddington Nyamakura
  6. Munashe Pini

Achievements

In 2015 the club were crowned the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions under Joey Antipas' management with a game to score.[1]

  1. BREAKING: Chicken Inn win PSL championship, Sunday News, published: November 21, 2015, retrieved: May 1, 2017
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chicken_Inn_Football_Club&oldid=104471"