Difference between revisions of "Chicken Inn Football Club"

Chicken Inn Football Club is a Zimbabwean club in the country top flight league the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. They are known as the “Gamecocks”.





Background

The club was founded as a social team way back in 1997 by passionate employees and was then called Bakers Inn. However the team was to affiliate with the Zifa Division Three league a few years later and subsequently gained promotion into the competitive Division 2 league where the team had a lengthy stay.

The turning point however came when the club, now under the Chicken Inn banner began receiving humble financial backing from Matabeleland Innscor (Innscor Fast Foods Southern Region). This was complemented by the setting up of proper structures to manage the affairs of the club. The team was duly promoted into the more competitive Southern Region Division One league at the end of the 2008 season. In its maiden season, the team finished a credible third place on the log. The Chicken Inn FC brand had been born! The local media and football fraternity was awash with news of the new kid on the football scene.

The excitement was to spill into the 2010 season as the team led the log standings from the first match on its way to winning the Championship in spectacular fashion. The boys only suffered a single loss and drew twice the whole season.

The current club Executive structure for Chicken Inn FC is as follows -:

Chairman - Lifa Ncube

Vice C/man - Juta Tshuma

Secretary - Tawengwa Hara

Treasurer - Obert Masara

C/Member - Mlungisi Moyo

C/Member - Andrew Nyanhongo

Current Players

Goalkeepers

Pride Zendera (#99) Donovan Bernard (#1) Samuel Mafukidze

Defenders

Ian Nekati Passmore Bernard (#20) Moses Jackson (#4) Guide Goddard (#88) Bryan Giant Nielson Ketala (#27) Xolani Ndlovu (#24) Lukas Sibanda Denzel Khumalo (#80)

Midfielders

Brett Amidu (#8) Clive Dzingai (#22) Malvin Gaki George Majika (#7) Shepherd Mhlanga (#6) Michael Charamba (#25) Irvine Mukombwe Arthur Chinda Tafadzwa Kutinyu

Strikers

Obriel Chirinda Nicole Mutatiwa Brian Muza Leeroy Ndlovu Paddington Nyamakura Munashe Pini

Achievements

In 2015 the club were crowned the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions under Joey Antipas' management with a game to score.[1]