Chido Mbizvo is an award-winning Zimbabwean actress who is know for a starring role in the feature film titled Mwanasikana which was written and directed by Beauty Nakai Tsuro.

Background

Chido was born in Kwekwe and was always part of the dram club at both Dambudzo Primary School and Mbizo High School.

Career

Chido relocated to Harare from Kwekwe in 2010 and it was not easy getting into the acting industry because she didn't know anyone in the field or any film organisation. She got her first role in a play when she featured in Silvanos Mudzvova's Kumasowe.

In 2015 she got a part in Mwanasikana to play the role of Maggie and she is grateful to Nakai Tsuro for giving her such an opportunity. This opened doors of opportunities for after she landed her maiden NAMA award for her role in the feature film which was written and directed by Beauty Nakai Tsuro. She was confident that the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) Outstanding Film Actress gong she won in February 2016 was going to inspire youngsters in her home town of Kwekwe to take up acting as a career.[1]

In 2016 she was offered a part in a series called Blind Ambitions written and directed by Charity "Gogo Ninja" Matavo. The role she played was that of an educated young woman doctor who was dating a university dropout who claimed to be a doctor.

Awards

Won the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) Outstanding Film Actress gong she won in February 2016

