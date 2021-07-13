

Chido Sanyatwe is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She was elected the Member of Parliament for Nyanga North Constituency in the 2018 elections.

Background

She was born in Makoni.[1]

=Age

Chido Sanyatwe was born on 30 December 1975.[1]

Husband

Anselem Sanyatwe

Chido and her husband Anselem Sanyatwe married in 2000.

Education

She attended Gurure Primary and Kriste Mambo Secondary School.

Qualifications

Certificate in how to run a Business- IBWO

Certificate in Public Relations - University of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Certificate in Social Work –UZ

Certificate in Hotel and Catering-

Certificate in Poultry and Chicken-[1]

Career

After being elected into Parliament in 2018, Sanyatwe was a member of the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts.[1]

She served as the Chairlady of 2 Presidential Guards in Dzivarasekwa before transferring to Nyanga in Manicaland Province.

She was a cell member in Sanyatwe village in Gukurahundi Branch in 2003 and worked closely with DCC members and Senior Zanu-PF members. She was elected into the leadership of Manicaland Province and was promoted to Secretary for Administration in the Women’s League in 2013. In 2018 she was elected to be a member of Parliament representing Nyanga North Constituency.[1]

USA Sanctions

In July 2019, Sanyatwe and her husband were placed on a sanctions list by the United States of America for his alleged involvement in the August 1 Killings. In a statement, the office of the spokesperson of the Secretary of State wrote that it had publicly designated Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe “due to his involvement in gross violation of human rights.”

"The Department has credible information that Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe was involved in the violent crackdown against unarmed Zimbabweans during post-election protests on August 1, 2018 that resulted in six civilian deaths,"[2]