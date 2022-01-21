Difference between revisions of "Chiedza Faith Velemu"
Chiedza Faith Velemu is the wife of Zimbabwean politician Patrick Chinamasa.
Background
In 2007 it was reported that Chiedza Faith Velemu is a nurse.[1]
Marriage to Patrick Chinamasa
In July 2007, Patrick Chinamasa married Chiedza Faith Velemu under customary law although he was already married to his first wife, Monica, under the civil law Marriage Act. The Act prohibits polygamy.[1]
