Chiedza Faith Velemu is the wife of Zimbabwean politician Patrick Chinamasa.

Background

In 2007 it was reported that Chiedza Faith Velemu is a nurse.[1]

Marriage to Patrick Chinamasa

In July 2007, Patrick Chinamasa married Chiedza Faith Velemu under customary law although he was already married to his first wife, Monica, under the civil law Marriage Act. The Act prohibits polygamy.[1]