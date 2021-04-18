She was water baptised on 18 May 2014.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/palesadziva/status/468103349251096576 Chiedza Dziva Juru], ''Twitter'', Published: May 18, 2014, Retrieved: April 18, 2021</ref>

'''Chiedza Dziva Juru''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] chartered accountant. In April 2021 she was appointed to the [[Zimbabwe Youth Council]] board.

'''Chiedza Dziva Juru''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] chartered accountant. In April 2021 she was appointed to the [[Zimbabwe Youth Council]] board.

Chiedza Dziva Juru is a Zimbabwean chartered accountant. In April 2021 she was appointed to the Zimbabwe Youth Council board.

Background

She was water baptised on 18 May 2014.[1]

Education

Juru holds a Bachelor of Accounting Degree from Africa University. She was the university's Ambassador and was chosen to give a vote of thanks during the Dag Hammarskjold celebrations in the presence of His Excellency the president of the democratic republic of Congo at Africa University.[2]

Career

Chiedza Juru is the Head of Education at Higherlife Foundation. As the head of education, she is responsible for providing access to quality education, leadership training and mentorship of over 14,000 students on the Higherlife Foundation scholarships, and implementing programmes that ensure sustainable livelihoods for communities.

She served as Curator of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers Harare Hub. As a curator, she organised the first Townhall for youth and the President of Zimbabwe and subsequent meetings between youth and various government ministers to include youth in contributions to national policy. [3]

Juru is the General Manager of Star Academy which was co-founded by Tsitsi Masiyiwa and Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa. According to its website, "The STAR Leadership Academy (SLA) is an intensive educational and experiential learning program aimed at academically gifted African students who exhibit strong leadership qualities."[4]

Destiny Scholarship Trust

Chiedza Juru serves as the Founder and President of the trust which provides educational assistance to children in remote rural areas.[2]

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ)

Juru serves as a trustee of the Vimbiso Scholarship Trust, which provides educational assistance to disadvantaged students aspiring to be Chartered Accountants in Zimbabwe.[2]