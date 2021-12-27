Difference between revisions of "Chief Khayisa Ndiweni"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Chief Khayisa Ndiweni''' was an outspoken traditional leader of the [[Ntabazinduna]] area in [[Matabeleland]] South, Zimbabwe from 1939 to 2010 when he died. He is the father of the current [[Chief Ndiweni]].
|+
'''Chief Khayisa Ndiweni''' was an outspoken traditional leader of the [[Ntabazinduna]] area in [[Matabeleland]] South, Zimbabwe from 1939to 2010when he died. He is the father of the current [[Chief Ndiweni]].
==As Chief==
==As Chief==
|−
He was a leading figure in the Zimbabwe United People’s Organisation (ZUPO) party in the late
|+
He was a leading figure in the Zimbabwe United People’s Organisation (ZUPO) party in the late , but left to found the United National Federal Party. He attended the 1979Lancaster House Conferencein London where an agreement secured Zimbabwe’s independence. Chief Ndiweni advocated a federal state at the 1980Lancaster House constitution talks. He wanted the separation of Zimbabwe into sub-regions.<ref name="tp">Elliot Siamonga, [https://www.thepatriot.co.zw/old_posts/a-chief-out-of-touch-with-reality/ A chief out of touch with reality], ''The Patriot, Published:22 October 2015, Retrieved: 27 May 2019''</ref>
|−
Ndiweni served as the Minister for Works in the government of Abel Muzorewa in 1979–80.<ref name="tp" />
|+
Ndiweniserved as the Minister for Works in the government of Abel Muzorewa in 1979–80.<ref name="tp" />
He became unpopular with President [[Robert Mugabe]] after he said that Matabeleland region was being sidelined and underdeveloped. At one time, he is said to have refused to meet President Mugabe at a hotel in [[Bulawayo]], and instead ‘summoned’ the Head of State to his Ntabazinduna home.<ref name="tp" />
He became unpopular with President [[Robert Mugabe]] after he said that Matabeleland region was being sidelined and underdeveloped. At one time, he is said to have refused to meet President Mugabe at a hotel in [[Bulawayo]], and instead ‘summoned’ the Head of State to his Ntabazinduna home.<ref name="tp" />
==Lineage==
==Lineage==
|−
Chief Ndiweni is a direct descendant of Gundwane Ndiweni, the first Ndebele paramount chief who led
|+
Chief Ndiweniis a direct descendant of Gundwane Ndiweni, the first Ndebeleparamount chief who led Nguni splinter group, separate to that of King Mzilikazi, into present-day Zimbabwe in 1838. <ref name="tp" />
==References==
==References==
<references />
<references />
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Traditional Chiefs]]
[[Category:Traditional Chiefs]]
[[Category:Traditional Leaders]]
[[Category:Traditional Leaders]]
Latest revision as of 12:01, 27 December 2021
Chief Khayisa Ndiweni was an outspoken traditional leader of the Ntabazinduna area in Matabeleland South, Zimbabwe from 1939 to 2010 when he died. he was a member of the 1980 Senate. He is the father of the current Chief Ndiweni.
As Chief
He was a leading figure in the Zimbabwe United People’s Organisation (ZUPO) party in the late 1970s, but left to found the United National Federal Party. He attended the 1979 Lancaster House Conference in London where an agreement secured Zimbabwe’s independence. Chief Ndiweni advocated a federal state at the 1980 Lancaster House constitution talks. He wanted the separation of Zimbabwe into sub-regions.[1]
Ndiweni served as the Minister for Works in the government of Abel Muzorewa in 1979–80.[1]
He became unpopular with President Robert Mugabe after he said that Matabeleland region was being sidelined and underdeveloped. At one time, he is said to have refused to meet President Mugabe at a hotel in Bulawayo, and instead ‘summoned’ the Head of State to his Ntabazinduna home.[1]
Lineage
Chief Ndiweni is a direct descendant of Gundwane Ndiweni, the first Ndebele paramount chief who led an Nguni splinter group, separate to that of King Mzilikazi, into present-day Zimbabwe in 1838. [1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Elliot Siamonga, A chief out of touch with reality, The Patriot, Published:22 October 2015, Retrieved: 27 May 2019