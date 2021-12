''' Chief Ndiweni ''' is a direct descendant of [[ Gundwane Ndiweni ]] , the first [[ Ndebele ]] paramount chief who led an Nguni splinter group, separate to that of King [[ Mzilikazi ]] , into present-day Zimbabwe in ''' 1838 ''' . <ref name="tp" />

He became unpopular with President [[Robert Mugabe]] after he said that Matabeleland region was being sidelined and underdeveloped. At one time, he is said to have refused to meet President Mugabe at a hotel in [[Bulawayo]], and instead ‘summoned’ the Head of State to his Ntabazinduna home.<ref name="tp" />

''' Ndiweni ''' served as the Minister for Works in the government of Abel Muzorewa in 1979–80.<ref name="tp" />

He was a leading figure in the Zimbabwe United People’s Organisation (ZUPO) party in the late '''1970'''s , but left to found the United National Federal Party. He attended the ''' 1979 ''' [[ Lancaster House Conference ]] in London where an agreement secured Zimbabwe’s independence. Chief Ndiweni advocated a federal state at the ''' 1980 ''' Lancaster House constitution talks. He wanted the separation of Zimbabwe into sub-regions.<ref name="tp">Elliot Siamonga, [https://www.thepatriot.co.zw/old_posts/a-chief-out-of-touch-with-reality/ A chief out of touch with reality], ''The Patriot, Published:22 October 2015, Retrieved: 27 May 2019''</ref>

'''Chief Khayisa Ndiweni''' was an outspoken traditional leader of the [[Ntabazinduna]] area in [[Matabeleland]] South, Zimbabwe from ''' 1939 ''' to ''' 2010 ''' when he died . he was a member of the '''1980''' [[Senate]] . He is the father of the current [[Chief Ndiweni]].

