Godfrey "Chief" Koti is a business executive and former is a Zimbabwean radio personality and model. He is currently the Head of Digital Marketing at Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA). Before joining ZTA, Koti was a presenter at the Star FM radio station and the Marketing & Social Media Manager for Zimpapers.

Background

He is the son of Shine Dube Koti and Clementine Mudau. Chief Koti is the fourth child in a family of four.

Age

Chief Koti was born on 11 March 1984

Personal Life

He has three children with Shingai Rhuhwaya Koti.

Education

He is the holder of a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Marketing Management from [[Midlands State University in Zimbabwe. He also completed his Diploma in Public Relations at the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations. He is also the holder of an Executive Diploma with Alison College. He holds an Executive Certificate in Social Media Strategy.

For his primary school education, Chief Koti attended Majini Primary School, (Siyoka, Beit Bridge) Mtshingwe Primary School (Emakhandeni, Bulawayo). For his secondary school eduaction he attended JZ Moyo High School (West Nicholson), Tongwe High School (Tongwe, BeitBridge), Nyanda High School (Gwabalanda, Bulawayo) and Plumtree School (Plumtree).

Career

Chief Koti worked for Zimbabwe Cricket as the organisation's Media and Communications Manager for the Southern Region from March 2008 to October 2009 before being appointed the Commercial and PR Executive, a position he held from November 2009 to December 2011. During the period he was with Zimbabwe Cricket to present he has been doing freelance journalism and writing cricket articles for Herald, The Chronicle, Power Play and The Mail. He does work for BBC Africa Radio Sports department and is at times a guest cricket commentator on SuperSport for Zimbabwean home matches.

He has been with Star FM since June 2012 after joining the radio station as the Brand & Online Manager. Chief Koti also offers services as a Master of Ceremonies for corporate and social events.[1]

In May 2016 he was appointed Zimpapers' marketing and social media manager responsible for pushing the group’s products via social media platforms. Koti also made a name for himself as a sportscaster at Star Fm where he presents the programme The Daily Sports Zone and Sunday Sport.[2]

In 2016, he was the brand ambassador for Bakers Inn.[3]

In February 2018, Koti left Zimpapers to join the ZTA as Head, Corporate Affairs.

In May 2018 he became the ZTA Head of Digital Marketing.

Awards

2013 Lion Lager National Rugby League Reporter of the Year Nominee.[4]



