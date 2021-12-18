Difference between revisions of "Chief Murinye"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Chief Murinye''' (born Ephias Munodawafa) is a Zimbabwean traditional chief. He is most known for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and government. Speaking at t...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:58, 18 December 2021
Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) is a Zimbabwean traditional chief. He is most known for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and government.
Speaking at the funeral of Elson Gonye, the head of Pay and Benefits Development and Management Agency who died of Covid-19 related complications in December 2021, Chief Murinye said that Emmerson Mnangagwa would lose the 2023 presidential elections if he did not stop his people from looting.