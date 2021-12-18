Speaking at the funeral of Elson Gonye, the head of Pay and Benefits Development and Management Agency who died of Covid-19 related complications in December 2021, Chief Murinye said that Emmerson Mnangagwa would lose the 2023 presidential elections if he did not stop his people from looting.

Speaking at the funeral of Elson Gonye, the head of Pay and Benefits Development and Management Agency who died of Covid-19 related complications in December 2021, Chief Murinye said that Emmerson Mnangagwa would lose the 2023 presidential elections if he did not stop his people from looting.

'''Chief Murinye''' (born Ephias Munodawafa) is a Zimbabwean traditional chief. He is most known for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and government.

'''Chief Murinye''' (born Ephias Munodawafa) is a Zimbabwean traditional chief. He is most known for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and government.

Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) is a Zimbabwean traditional chief. He is most known for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and government.

Speaking at the funeral of Elson Gonye, the head of Pay and Benefits Development and Management Agency who died of Covid-19 related complications in December 2021, Chief Murinye said that Emmerson Mnangagwa would lose the 2023 presidential elections if he did not stop his people from looting.