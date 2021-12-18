Difference between revisions of "Chief Murinye"
'''Chief Murinye''' (born Ephias Munodawafa) is a Zimbabwean traditional chief. He is most known for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and government.
'''Chief Murinye''' (born Ephias Munodawafa) is a Zimbabwean traditional chief . He is most known for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and government .
at the funeral of Elson Gonye, the head of Pay and Benefits Development and Management Agency who died of Covid-19 related complications in December 2021, Chief Murinye said that Emmerson Mnangagwa would lose the 2023 presidential elections if he did not stop his people from looting.
Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) is a Zimbabwean traditional chief in Masvingo. He is most known for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and the government in 2021.
Background
Education
Chief Murinye graduated with a law degree at the University of Zimbabwe in 2017.[1]
Business
Chief Murinye is the recipient of a farm near the Great Zimbabwe area which he got from the government.
Chief Murinye owns a transport company which operates long-distance trucks. The company is called E&J Munodawafa (Pvt) Limited. He also owns a trucks company called Zikrag Investments. In August 2020, one of Chief Murinye's trucks was involved in a pile-up accident in Zambia resulting in more than six people being burnt beyond recognition. Reports said that the truck was unroadworthy and operating without a Certificates of Fitness (COF) [2]
Corruption accusations
In February 2021, The Standard reported that Chief Murinye was accused of bribing Tongaat Hullets employees to secure transport contracts for the company's products. Asked by a journalist about deposits he had made to the accounts of individuals in key positions at the Tongaat Hullets, including $10 000 to Tsalani Hwizimani (Tongaat logistics manager), Chief Murinye said
It’s nothing new that we have donated to Zimbabwe Sugar Sales (ZSS) employees and other structures. It’s not a secret, at times we buy them food just like most companies do. There’s nothing to bribe for because we already have a contract. We usually give them Christmas presents. This time we gave them early because I would be having serious financial commitments in December.”[2]
Hwizimani confirmed receiving money from Chief Murinye.[2]
Career as chief
Suing Econet for defiling graves - 2012
In 2012, Chief Murinye and Chief Mugabe (Matubede Mudavanhu) took Econet Wireless to court for allegedly defiling a traditional shrine by exhuming human remains and destroying relics while installing a base station at a local hill called Sviba Hills. According to the chiefs the hill was a burial site and a place of ancestral worship for the Duma people. The chiefs said Econet’s actions were a violation of the rights of the Murinye and Mugabe people and the entire clan of the Duma.[3]
Accusing Zanu-PF Leadership of corruption - 2021
In December 2021, speaking at the funeral of Elson Gonye, the head of Pay and Benefits Development and Management Agency who died of Covid-19 related complications in December 2021, Chief Murinye said that Emmerson Mnangagwa would lose the 2023 presidential elections if he did not stop his people from looting.
References
- ↑ Remove sanctions, Chief Murinye tells US envoy, The Herald, Published: 8 Nov 2018, Accessed:18 Dec 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Bigwigs in Messy Sugar Tender Storm, The Standard, Published: 3 February 2021, Accessed: 18 Dec 2021
- ↑ Two Masvingo chiefs take Econet to court, The Herald, Published: 15 Oct 2012, Accessed: 18 Dec 2021