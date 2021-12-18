|description= Chief Murinye is a Zimbabwean traditional chief in Masvingo. He is most known for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and the government in 2021.

Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) is a Zimbabwean traditional chief in Masvingo. He is most known for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and the government in 2021.

Background

Education

Chief Murinye graduated with a law degree at the University of Zimbabwe in 2017.[1]

Business

Chief Murinye is the recipient of a farm near the Great Zimbabwe area which he got from the government.

Chief Murinye owns a transport company which operates long-distance trucks. The company is called E&J Munodawafa (Pvt) Limited. He also owns a trucks company called Zikrag Investments. In August 2020, one of Chief Murinye's trucks was involved in a pile-up accident in Zambia resulting in more than six people being burnt beyond recognition. Reports said that the truck was unroadworthy and operating without a Certificates of Fitness (COF) [2]

Corruption accusations

In February 2021, The Standard reported that Chief Murinye was accused of bribing Tongaat Hullets employees to secure transport contracts for the company's products. Asked by a journalist about deposits he had made to the accounts of individuals in key positions at the Tongaat Hullets, including $10 000 to Tsalani Hwizimani (Tongaat logistics manager), Chief Murinye said

It’s nothing new that we have donated to Zimbabwe Sugar Sales (ZSS) employees and other structures. It’s not a secret, at times we buy them food just like most companies do. There’s nothing to bribe for because we already have a contract. We usually give them Christmas presents. This time we gave them early because I would be having serious financial commitments in December.”[2]

Hwizimani confirmed receiving money from Chief Murinye.[2]

Career as chief

Suing Econet for defiling graves - 2012

In 2012, Chief Murinye and Chief Mugabe (Matubede Mudavanhu) took Econet Wireless to court for allegedly defiling a traditional shrine by exhuming human remains and destroying relics while installing a base station at a local hill called Sviba Hills. According to the chiefs the hill was a burial site and a place of ancestral worship for the Duma people. The chiefs said Econet’s actions were a violation of the rights of the Murinye and Mugabe people and the entire clan of the Duma.[3]

Accusing Zanu-PF Leadership of corruption - 2021

In December 2021, speaking at the funeral of Elson Gonye, the head of Pay and Benefits Development and Management Agency who died of Covid-19 related complications in December 2021, Chief Murinye said that Emmerson Mnangagwa would lose the 2023 presidential elections if he did not stop his people from looting.



