Chief Thandisizwe Diko II was the chief of the Bhaca nation. He died on 21 February 2021. His death was confirmed by family member Zolile Makaula. He died aged 43 after a short illness.
Background
Wife
He was husband to the presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.[1]
Death
Chief Thandisizwe Diko II died in a hospital in East London after a short illness. The actual cause of death is unknown.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Belinda Pheto, Bhaca chief Thandisizwe Diko dies in East London hospital, Times Live, Published: February 22, 2021, Retrieved: February 22, 2021