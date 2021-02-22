Difference between revisions of "Chief Thandisizwe Diko II"
Chief Thandisizwe Diko II was a South African traditional leader and the chief of the Bhaca nation. He died on 21 February 2021. His death was confirmed by family member Zolile Makaula. He died aged 43 after a short illness.
Background
Wife
He was husband to the presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.[1]
PPE Tender Controversy
Chief Thandisizwe Diko was controversially awarded a R139 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender in 2020 with the Gauteng health department. Consequently, his wife Khusela Diko took a leave of absence as the presidential spokesperson.
The tender is alleged to have been inflated by 800%. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was tasked to recover some of the money.[2]
Death
Chief Thandisizwe Diko II died in a hospital in East London after a short illness. The actual cause of death is unknown.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Belinda Pheto, Bhaca chief Thandisizwe Diko dies in East London hospital, Times Live, Published: February 22, 2021, Retrieved: February 22, 2021
- ↑ Carien du Plessis, Khusela Diko's husband Chief Thandisizwe Diko II dies - reports, News24, Published: February 22, 2021, Retrieved: February 22, 2021