[[File:Chief Thandisizwe Diko.png|thumb|Chief Thandisizwe Diko II]] '''Chief Thandisizwe Diko II''' was a South African traditional leader and the chief of the Bhaca nation. He died on 21 February 2021. His death was confirmed by family member Zolile Makaula. He died aged 43 after a short illness.

Chief Thandisizwe Diko II

Background

Wife

He was husband to the presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.[1]

PPE Tender Controversy

Chief Thandisizwe Diko was controversially awarded a R139 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender in 2020 with the Gauteng health department. Consequently, his wife Khusela Diko took a leave of absence as the presidential spokesperson.

The tender is alleged to have been inflated by 800%. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was tasked to recover some of the money.[2]

Death

Chief Thandisizwe Diko II died in a hospital in East London after a short illness. The actual cause of death is unknown.[1]