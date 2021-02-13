|description= Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu was one of Zimbabwe's longest-serving traditional chiefs. He died at the age of 86 in February 2021.

Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu was one of Zimbabwe's longest-serving traditional chiefs. He died at the age of 86 in February 2021.

Background

Wife

Chief Maduna was married to Mrs Lizzie Maduna Mafu (nee Mpala).[1]

Maduna participated in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle having been detained for a number of years for his involvement in the nationalist movement in the 1960s and 1970s.

Maduna started politics in 1960 during the time of the National Democratic Party (NDP) which was led by the now late Vice-President, Dr Joshua Nkomo.

As a result of his political activism, he was arrested and brought before a magistrate at Filabusi and was charged under the Law and Order (Maintenance) Act (LOMA). He did not have a lawyer but chose to defend himself in court. Chief Maduna denied all the charges that were laid against him. At the end of the trial, he was acquitted because of the manner in which he had defended himself.

After the NDP was banned in December 1961 and Zapu was immediately formed, Chief Maduna continued with his political activities. He continued until ZAPU was banned in September 1962. In October 1962 he then crossed the border to Zambia and lived in Kitwe where he continued with his political activities until 1964 when he returned to Zimbabwe.

During the Pearce Commission of 1972 an attempt by both the British and Ian Smith to legitimise Rhodesia's Unilateral Declaration of Independence, Chief Maduna led his people in Insiza District to reject the Commission.

He was arrested again in 1976 for his political activism. Chief Maduna was detained at Gwanda Prison before he was transferred to Colleen Bawn Prison.

In his stint at Colleen Bawn Prison, Chief Maduna was kept in solitary confinement for a long time. From there he was taken to West Nicholson before being moved to WhaWha Prison in Midlands. His people were blocked from visiting him at the prisons.

It was at WhaWha where he met detainees from all over the country. He was in Camp Four where was detained with people like Elliot Maphenduka, Welshman Mabhena, Makhathini Guduza, Walter Mbambo and Thengani Guduza.

Chief Maduna remained in detention until the ceasefire period and when he was released he was given a hero's welcome by his people with 13 cattle donated by his subjects for the celebrations. Of the 13, 10 were slaughtered for the celebration party.[1]

Political Career

In 1981 he was elected a Zapu councillor and became the first chairman of the Insiza Rural District Council. Chief Maduna was also elected the party's vice-chairman for Matabeleland South Provincial Authority.

In 1984 at PF-Zapu Congress he was elected into the Central Committee and was to remain a member of the Central Committee until the signing of the Unity Accord between Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu on 22 December 1987.

After the unity of the two liberation movements, Chief Maduna served the party in various capacities including being a member of the National Assembly.[1]

Death

He died at 1AM on 13 February 2021. He was 86 years old. At the time of his death, Chief Maduna was recovering from a stroke he suffered on 18 August 2019. His death was confirmed by Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni who released the information via his Twitter account.[1]