Difference between revisions of "Chihoma Runyowa"

In July 2018, Chihoma Runyowa was elected to Ward 28 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 5848 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Harare Municipality with 5848 votes, beating Gerald Muguranyanga, independent with 1440 votes, Kudzayi Maruseta of Zanu PF with 1404 votes, Silvanos Jeketera of FreeZIM Congress with 177 votes, Jackson Dube of PRC with 168 votes, Edith Madzvamutse of NCA with 116 voters, Liberty Mupandaguta of NPF with 88 votes, Choice Mujeri of UANC with 57 votes, Zivai Willing Takayindisa of BZA with 49 votes and Borman Ngwenya of UDA with 19 votes. [1]

