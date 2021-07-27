Difference between revisions of "Chihota"

Pindula

Chihota is a communal area in Marondera District, Mashonaland East Province. Chihota has 9 wards, each ward has 5 to 6 villages. Chihota is approximately 50km to 80km from Harare.


Economy

Chihota is an agro-based economy and a mix of subsistence farming (maize) and commercial farming (vegetables).


