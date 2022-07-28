Difference between revisions of "Chihota"

Chihota is an agro-based economy and a mix of subsistence farming ([[maize]]) and commercial farming (vegetables).

* [[Jackson Muzambi]] of ZUM with 1 088 votes,

* [[Ernest Chipitiri]] of Zanu PF with 10 343 votes,

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) Chihota returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Chihota''' is a communal area in [[Marondera]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. Chihota has 9 wards, each ward has 5 to 6 villages. Chihota is approximately 50km to 80km from [[Harare]].

Economy

