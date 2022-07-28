Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chihota"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Chihota''' is a communal area in [[Marondera]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. Chihota has 9 wards, each ward has 5 to 6 villages. Chihota is approximately 50km  to 80km from [[Harare]].
 
'''Chihota''' is a communal area in [[Marondera]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. Chihota has 9 wards, each ward has 5 to 6 villages. Chihota is approximately 50km  to 80km from [[Harare]].
  
 +
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) Chihota returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Ernest Chipitiri]] of Zanu PF with 10 343 votes,
 +
* [[Jackson Muzambi]] of ZUM with 1 088 votes,
 +
* [[Zacharia Nyamadzawo]], Independent, with 332 votes.
 +
Turnout - 12 599 voters or 29.47 %
  
 
==Economy==
 
==Economy==
 
Chihota is an agro-based economy and a mix of subsistence farming ([[maize]]) and commercial farming (vegetables).
 
Chihota is an agro-based economy and a mix of subsistence farming ([[maize]]) and commercial farming (vegetables).
 +
  
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Communal Areas]]
 +
[[Category:Districts in Zimbabwe]]
  
 
[[Category:Communal Areas]]
 
[[Category:Communal Areas]]
 
[[Category:Districts in Zimbabwe]]
 
[[Category:Districts in Zimbabwe]]

Latest revision as of 05:53, 28 July 2022

Chihota is a communal area in Marondera District, Mashonaland East Province. Chihota has 9 wards, each ward has 5 to 6 villages. Chihota is approximately 50km to 80km from Harare.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chihota returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 12 599 voters or 29.47 %

Economy

Chihota is an agro-based economy and a mix of subsistence farming (maize) and commercial farming (vegetables).


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chihota&oldid=119220"