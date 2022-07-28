Difference between revisions of "Chihota"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Chihota''' is a communal area in [[Marondera]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. Chihota has 9 wards, each ward has 5 to 6 villages. Chihota is approximately 50km to 80km from [[Harare]].
'''Chihota''' is a communal area in [[Marondera]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. Chihota has 9 wards, each ward has 5 to 6 villages. Chihota is approximately 50km to 80km from [[Harare]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Economy==
==Economy==
Chihota is an agro-based economy and a mix of subsistence farming ([[maize]]) and commercial farming (vegetables).
Chihota is an agro-based economy and a mix of subsistence farming ([[maize]]) and commercial farming (vegetables).
|+
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Communal Areas]]
[[Category:Communal Areas]]
[[Category:Districts in Zimbabwe]]
[[Category:Districts in Zimbabwe]]
Latest revision as of 05:53, 28 July 2022
Chihota is a communal area in Marondera District, Mashonaland East Province. Chihota has 9 wards, each ward has 5 to 6 villages. Chihota is approximately 50km to 80km from Harare.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chihota returned to Parliament:
- Ernest Chipitiri of Zanu PF with 10 343 votes,
- Jackson Muzambi of ZUM with 1 088 votes,
- Zacharia Nyamadzawo, Independent, with 332 votes.
Turnout - 12 599 voters or 29.47 %
Economy
Chihota is an agro-based economy and a mix of subsistence farming (maize) and commercial farming (vegetables).