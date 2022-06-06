Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Chikomba''' is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter. ==Location== ==Government== In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 13:01, 6 June 2022

Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter.

Location

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East returned to Parliament:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chikomba&oldid=118282"