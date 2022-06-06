Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"
Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter.
Location
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East returned to Parliament:
- Ernest Rusununguko Kadungure of Zanu PF - 34 276 votes.
- Edson Muzanenhamo Mutsinze of UANC - 271 votes.
- Abednego Dan Njawaya of PF-ZAPU - 159 votes.