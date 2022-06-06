Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"

Pindula

(Created page with "'''Chikomba''' is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter. ==Location== ==Government== In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election...")
 
==Government==
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Charter East returned to [[Parliament]]:  
* [[Ernest Kadungure|Ernest Rusununguko Kadungure]] of Zanu PF - 34 276 votes.  
 
* [[Edson Muzanenhamo Mutsinze]] of UANC - 271 votes.  
 
* [[Abednego Dan Njawaya]] of PF-ZAPU - 159 votes.
==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==
* [[Alex Magaisa]]
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter.

Location

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East returned to Parliament:

Famous Names Associated with Chikomba

