Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"

Page Discussion
 
Line 4: Line 4:
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Charter East returned to [[Parliament]]:  
+
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Charter East (then [[Midlands Province]]) returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Ernest Kadungure|Ernest Rusununguko Kadungure]] of Zanu PF - 34 276 votes.  
 
* [[Ernest Kadungure|Ernest Rusununguko Kadungure]] of Zanu PF - 34 276 votes.  
 
* [[Edson Muzanenhamo Mutsinze]] of UANC - 271 votes.  
 
* [[Edson Muzanenhamo Mutsinze]] of UANC - 271 votes.  

Latest revision as of 13:31, 6 June 2022

Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter.

Location

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:

Famous Names Associated with Chikomba

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chikomba&oldid=118294"