==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==

* [[Jesmiel Chakauya]] of [[ZUM]] with 1 589 votes.

* [[Ernest Kadungure]] of Zanu PF with 25 929 votes,

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chikomba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter.

Location

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %