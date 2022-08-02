Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"
* [[Edson Muzanenhamo Mutsinze]] of UANC - 271 votes.
* [[Abednego Dan Njawaya]] of PF-ZAPU - 159 votes.
==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==
Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter.
Location
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:
- Ernest Rusununguko Kadungure of Zanu PF - 34 276 votes.
- Edson Muzanenhamo Mutsinze of UANC - 271 votes.
- Abednego Dan Njawaya of PF-ZAPU - 159 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:
- Ernest Kadungure of Zanu PF with 25 929 votes,
- Jesmiel Chakauya of ZUM with 1 589 votes.
Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %