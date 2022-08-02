Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"

Pindula

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chikomba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Ernest Kadungure]] of Zanu PF with 25 929 votes,
* [[Jesmiel Chakauya]] of [[ZUM]] with 1 589 votes.
Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %
  
 
==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==
 
==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==

Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter.

Location

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %

Famous Names Associated with Chikomba

