Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"

Latest revision as of 12:20, 21 September 2022
Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter. It is also a constituency.
Location
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:
- Ernest Rusununguko Kadungure of Zanu PF - 34 276 votes.
- Edson Muzanenhamo Mutsinze of UANC - 271 votes.
- Abednego Dan Njawaya of PF-ZAPU - 159 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:
- Ernest Kadungure of Zanu PF with 25 929 votes,
- Jesmiel Chakauya of ZUM with 1 589 votes.
Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:
- Chenjerai Hunzvi of Zanu PF with 13 417 votes,
- Peter Kaunda of MDC with 6 776 votes,
- Moses Jiri of UP with 362 votes,
- Julia Kunzekwenyika, Independent, with 161 votes,
- Leticia Mujeyi of ZIP with 103 votes,
- Charles Patrick, Independent, with 0 votes.