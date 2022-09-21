Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"

Pindula

'''Chikomba''' is a district in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. it was formerly known as Charter.  
'''Chikomba''' is a district in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. it was formerly known as Charter. It is also a constituency.  
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Line 13: Line 13:
 
* [[Jesmiel Chakauya]] of [[ZUM]] with 1 589 votes.
 
* [[Jesmiel Chakauya]] of [[ZUM]] with 1 589 votes.
 
Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %
 
Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chikomba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Chenjerai Hunzvi]] of Zanu PF with 13 417 votes,
* [[Peter Kaunda]] of MDC with 6 776 votes,
* [[Moses Jiri]] of UP with 362 votes,
* [[Julia Kunzekwenyika]], Independent, with 161 votes,
* [[Leticia Mujeyi]] of ZIP with 103 votes,
* [[Charles Patrick]], Independent, with 0 votes.
  
 
==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==
 
==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==
 
* [[Alex Magaisa]]
 
* [[Alex Magaisa]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter. It is also a constituency.

Location

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Famous Names Associated with Chikomba

