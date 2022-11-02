Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"

Following the death of [[Chenjerai Hunzvi]] on '''4 June 2001''', a by election was held 22–23 September 2001. The result, '''Chikomba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter. It is also a constituency.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Ernest Kadungure of Zanu PF with 25 929 votes,

Jesmiel Chakauya of ZUM with 1 589 votes.

Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Following the death of Chenjerai Hunzvi on 4 June 2001, a by election was held 22–23 September 2001. The result, Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Bernard Makokove of Zanu PF with 15 570 votes,

Oswald Toendepi Ndangaof MDC with 5 207 votes,

Thomas Mudzinga of ZANU Ndonga with 347 votes,

Takaindisa Gilbert Muzondoof United Parties with 165 votes.