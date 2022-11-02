Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"
* [[Leticia Mujeyi]] of ZIP with 103 votes,
* [[Charles Patrick]], Independent, with 0 votes.
==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==
Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter. It is also a constituency.
Location
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:
- Ernest Rusununguko Kadungure of Zanu PF - 34 276 votes.
- Edson Muzanenhamo Mutsinze of UANC - 271 votes.
- Abednego Dan Njawaya of PF-ZAPU - 159 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:
- Ernest Kadungure of Zanu PF with 25 929 votes,
- Jesmiel Chakauya of ZUM with 1 589 votes.
Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:
- Chenjerai Hunzvi of Zanu PF with 13 417 votes,
- Peter Kaunda of MDC with 6 776 votes,
- Moses Jiri of UP with 362 votes,
- Julia Kunzekwenyika, Independent, with 161 votes,
- Leticia Mujeyi of ZIP with 103 votes,
- Charles Patrick, Independent, with 0 votes.
Following the death of Chenjerai Hunzvi on 4 June 2001, a by election was held 22–23 September 2001. The result, Chikomba returned to Parliament:
- Bernard Makokove of Zanu PF with 15 570 votes,
- Oswald Toendepi Ndangaof MDC with 5 207 votes,
- Thomas Mudzinga of ZANU Ndonga with 347 votes,
- Takaindisa Gilbert Muzondoof United Parties with 165 votes.