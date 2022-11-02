Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"

Page Discussion
 
Line 21: Line 21:
 
* [[Leticia Mujeyi]] of ZIP with 103 votes,
 
* [[Leticia Mujeyi]] of ZIP with 103 votes,
 
* [[Charles Patrick]], Independent, with 0 votes.
 
* [[Charles Patrick]], Independent, with 0 votes.
 +
 +
Following the death of [[Chenjerai Hunzvi]] on '''4 June 2001''', a by election was held 22–23 September 2001. The result, '''Chikomba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Bernard Makokove]] of Zanu PF with 15 570 votes,
 +
* [[Oswald Toendepi Ndanga]]of MDC with 5 207 votes,
 +
* [[Thomas Mudzinga]] of ZANU Ndonga with 347 votes,
 +
* [[Takaindisa Gilbert Muzondo]]of United Parties with 165 votes.
  
 
==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==
 
==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==

Latest revision as of 13:33, 2 November 2022

Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter. It is also a constituency.

Location

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Following the death of Chenjerai Hunzvi on 4 June 2001, a by election was held 22–23 September 2001. The result, Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Famous Names Associated with Chikomba

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chikomba&oldid=121170"