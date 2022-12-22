Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"

Pindula

==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==
 
==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==

Latest revision as of 14:35, 22 December 2022

Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter. It is also a constituency.

Location

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Following the death of Chenjerai Hunzvi on 4 June 2001, a by election was held 22–23 September 2001. The result, Chikomba returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba Central returned to Parliament:

Total 12 141 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba East returned to Parliament:

Total 10 480 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba West returned to Parliament:

Total 21 562 votes

Famous Names Associated with Chikomba

