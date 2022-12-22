Difference between revisions of "Chikomba"

==Famous Names Associated with Chikomba==

* [[Thomas Mudzinga]] of ZANU Ndonga with 347 votes,

* [[Bernard Makokove]] of Zanu PF with 15 570 votes,

Following the death of [[Chenjerai Hunzvi]] on '''4 June 2001''', a by election was held 22–23 September 2001. The result, '''Chikomba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Chikomba is a district in Mashonaland East Province. it was formerly known as Charter. It is also a constituency.

Location

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East (then Midlands Province) returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

Ernest Kadungure of Zanu PF with 25 929 votes,

Jesmiel Chakauya of ZUM with 1 589 votes.

Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba Central returned to Parliament:

Felix Mhona of Zanu PF with 7 723 votes or 63.61 percent,

Piniel Denga of MDC–T with 3 233 votes or 26.63 percent,

Goodrich Chimbaira of MDC–N with 1 185 votes or 9.76 percent,

Total 12 141 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba East returned to Parliament:

Edgar Mbwembwe of Zanu PF with 7 456 votes or 71.15 percent,

Lovemore Kadenge of MDC–T with 2 445 votes or 23.33 percent,

Knowledge Mufudza of MDC–N with 493 votes or 4.70 percent,

1 other with 86 votes or 0.82 percent.

Total 10 480 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba West returned to Parliament:

Michael Bimha of Zanu PF with 17 153 votes or 79.55 percent,

Antony Mutodza of MDC–T with 3 676 votes or 17.05 percent,

Arnold Chidodo of MDC–N with 733 votes or 3.40 percent,

Total 21 562 votes