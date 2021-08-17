Difference between revisions of "Chikonka Hichilema"
Latest revision as of 16:28, 17 August 2021
|Chikonka Hichilema
|Known for
|Being Hakainde Hichilema's last born son
|Parents
|Relatives
|Miyanda Hichilema, Habwela Hichilema, Chichi Hichilema
Chikonka Hichilema is the lastborn son of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema.
Background
Chikonka is the lastborn son of Hakainde and Mutinta Hichilema.
Siblings
Chikonka has two siblings:
He also has a half-sister named Chichi Hichilema who was reported to be his father's secret daughter.