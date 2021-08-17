Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chikonka Hichilema"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Chikonka Hichilema<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
 
m
 
Line 38: Line 38:
 
| organization      =  
 
| organization      =  
 
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| known_for          = Being [[Hakainde Hichilema]]'s firstborn daughter
+
| known_for          = Being Hakainde Hichilema's last born son
 
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 
| style              =  
 
| style              =  
Line 81: Line 81:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Chikonka Hichilema''' is the lastborn son of Zambian politician [[Hakainde Hichilema]].
+
'''Chikonka Hichilema''' is the lastborn son of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==

Latest revision as of 16:28, 17 August 2021

Chikonka Hichilema
Chikonka Hichilema biography
Known forBeing Hakainde Hichilema's last born son
Parents
RelativesMiyanda Hichilema, Habwela Hichilema, Chichi Hichilema

Chikonka Hichilema is the lastborn son of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema.

Background

Chikonka is the lastborn son of Hakainde and Mutinta Hichilema.

Siblings

Chikonka has two siblings:

He also has a half-sister named Chichi Hichilema who was reported to be his father's secret daughter.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chikonka_Hichilema&oldid=109492"