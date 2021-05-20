Difference between revisions of "Chikwingwizha Secondary School"

Chikwingwizha Secondary School near Shurugwi, Midlands Province, is a Catholic run school with a highly successful academic pass rate. It was started in 1963 and has some famous graduates.

Location

Address: Shurugwi.

10km from Shurugwi on the Gweru/Shurugwi Highway.

Telephone: (054) 2712, 27126, 26113.

Cell: 0783 795 863

Email:

Web:



History

Chikwingwizha first opened its doors in 1963. It is a Roman Catholic-owned school in Shurungwi. The school, which opened in 1963, strictly caters for Roman Catholic boys only.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Father Augustine Chirikadzi, is the rector of the seminary.

Former Minister of Education, Sport and Culture Dzingai Mutumbuka taught at the institution.





Chikwingwizha has often been named on the yearly list of the country’s top-performing O-Level schools. In the 2013 and 2014 examinations, Chikwingwizha was rated as the 16th best school in the country with an 88,1% pass rate.A-Levels are not offered at the institution.

Chikwingwizha has an average of 40 pupils per class. and it has been producing outstanding performances in the Zimsec O-Level examinations.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Former Students:

Cde Josiah Tungamirai.

Dr Simbi Mubako.

Advocate Martin Dinha, Mashonaland Central Resident Minister.

Colonel (Retired) Claudious Makova.



Other information

Further Reading

Unheralded Chikwingwizha maintains top position. The Sunday Mail, 29 January 2017. [1]

