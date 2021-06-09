Difference between revisions of "Chilisa Secondary School"

'''2019''' - '''Chilisa Secondary School''' in Hwange’s Empumalanga suburb hosted the Matabeleland North National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Under-17 football tournament. https://www.facebook.com/138418633000347/posts/chilisa-secondary-school-in-hwanges-empumalanga-suburb-will-host-this-years-mata/1249572105218322/

Two Form Three pupils at a school in Hwange have been arrested for taking turns to rape a classmate. The pupils blamed their actions on watching pornography. A probation officer's report said the two boys, both aged 16, were delinquent and always absconded lessons to indulge in drugs and beer with older men. Both are in the same class with their victim at Chilisa Secondary School in Empumalanga suburb.

'''Chilisa Secondary School''' is in [[Hwange]], [[Matabeleland North Province]] . In '''2019''' it hosted the Matabeleland North National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Under-17 football tournament .

Location

Address: 1204 Empumalanga, Hwange.

Telephone: 028130053, 028130688, 028131168.

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

Pupils rape classmate, Bulawayo 24 News, 27 August 2016.

